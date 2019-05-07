Community Education Whanganui has teamed up with Marilyn and Marty Vreede of Pakohe Press to offer a unique printmaking course.

"I had seen Marty's work and loved it, so since I became [Community Education] manager, it has been my aim to partner with as many different organisations as we can," says Mel Shaw. "We came in to see Marty primarily to see if he would do a printmaking course, then we met Marilyn and the way they incorporate tikanga and whanaungatanga into their work is really important. We've got some really cool things we're going to do."

The course, From Reductive to Additive Woodcut with Marty Vreede comprises eight three-hour sessions.

"You can cover quite a bit in a three-hour session," says Marty, "You have to have people that obviously, interested in learning. I think community education is one of the purest forms of learning, because the people who rock on up are the ones who have no other agenda than wanting to learn. There's a kind of honesty and simplicity that belongs to community education and how it functions. Within that, almost anything can be achieved, I think.

"We plan to go through the Western tradition of woodcut, from a reductive process — with chisels you cut away the board, and what you cut away doesn't print — to a newer form of woodcut, where it's additive, rather than reductive. Visually, they give you the complete opposites of each other. The reductive form gives you negative line, but the additive form of woodcut gives you negative space."

Marty says while they are so very different they can be used together in the same print. He also intends to incorporate colour into the process.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. People will be working fast and furious." One of Marty's favourite sayings is "More better faster".

No experience is required for the course.

"Some people will be coming straight from the community, wanting an 'in' to printmaking. Others will be printmakers who do etching, lithography or silk screen and want to learn woodcut; others will be woodcutters who want to learn new things.

Mel has signed up for the course as a complete beginner.

One of the attractions is the building where Marilyn and Marty operate Pakohe — a professional studio environment with an ambience all its own.

"There's nothing better for me than having these connections with working artists, because it's not just what Marty can teach, it's the whole experience," says Mel. "It's this place, it's Marilyn, it's their story, it's all of that."

"This is a kaupapa Maori studio," says Marty, "Because of that it has a different feel and operates differently. People notice the difference and it helps them enter into that creative space and holds them there." He says it doesn't necessarily reflect on the designs they might create.

"The content of each individual's work will be their own. Our job is to give them an entry platform to start exploring what it is they want to do." The course is on Tuesday evenings from 6-9, from May 7 to June 25.

Enquiries to Community Education, 345 4717 or after hours, Mel Shaw 021 08822641, or email manager@communityeducation.nz

Website is www.communityeducation.nz