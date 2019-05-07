Two independent operators have combined their talents and contact lists to bring back the River City Christmas Night market.

Kelly Scarrow (Authentic Events) and Darryl Mallett (Polished Media) have merged event management skills and are holding the market at the racecourse, in the large grassed and concreted area near the track.

"In 2016 [the last Christmas Night Market] there were 130 stalls. We're looking to outdo that," says Darryl.

"I was a consumer of the markets, and I miss it," says Kelly. "I think there's a real place for it."

Kelly approached Darryl and together they agreed to share the load and organise the Christmas Night Market for 2019.

Darryl used to be the organiser.

"I was doing it by myself initially, and it grew to a point where it was too big."

Kelly and Darryl want to increase the number of stalls and they want to see more food available.

"In 2016 there were 12 food vendors and almost all of them ran out of food," says Darryl.

"We want more of every type of vendor and we want people to stay longer," says Kelly.

They looked at a few venue options.

"We wanted somewhere with plenty of parking, we wanted somewhere where we could maybe get a charity involved, therefore gate options, and somewhere where health and safety and security is better," says Darryl.

"And somewhere where we could grow," says Kelly. "If this flies, as we think it's going to, then it's something we want to replicate and grow."

This year they are looking at an array of different stalls so there will be a change in the application process.

"We are actually going to reach out and do a bit of shoulder tapping around the country," says Darryl. "You're going to see a bigger variety of more engaging and interesting stalls."

"There's going to be live entertainment as well," says Kelly, but that's under wraps for now.

The organisers also intend to advertise extensively out of town to bring people in to Whanganui.

The website went live on May 1, Christmasmarketwhanganui.com, and people can register online. There's also a Facebook page. River City Christmas Night Market is on December 22 from 2-8pm.