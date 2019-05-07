In normal circumstances I have a good relationship with technology, so when our vacuum cleaner gave up the ghost, I was more than a little sad.

Thinking back, getting a buff envelope from the New Zealand Police wasn't an auspicious start to the New Year. This type of correspondence invariably means that along with other poor unfortunates you've been zapped for speeding. As you are aware the tolerance on the speeding limit is reduced over the holiday period and the chances of being caught significantly increased. The envelope was addressed to my lovely wife who informed me that the offence had occurred in Bulls and involved a speed a little over the 50km limit.

Maintaining the festive spirit, I sympathised with my wife informing her that it could happen to anyone and that she wasn't to worry too much about it. Her response was: "I'm not, it was your car that was done. The envelope was only addressed to me because both our cars are registered through the company and I'm the manager."

The reality is that had I been driving my wife's car equipped with its newly installed in-dash GPS system I would not have strayed over the speed limit. The voice giving the system's instructions in my wife's car belongs to a very sophisticated lady named Kate. This helpful companion would have anticipated the required change in the road speed and informed me in her gentle voice: "We may wish to slow down a little."

Advertisement

My own car's add-on GPS system is narrated by a disciplinarian who goes by the name of Stephanie. I suspect that at some time Stephanie was a dominatrix. Gentle is an alien concept to this lady whose curt instructions are expected to be instantly obeyed. Get it wrong and you're in serious trouble. To be honest I'm a bit of a wimp when it comes to Stephanie and I try to avoid having too much contact with her.

In normal circumstances I have a good relationship with technology, so when our vacuum cleaner gave up the ghost, I was more than a little sad. With my lovely wife frequently away from home working I was familiar with the machine's idiosyncrasies and we got on well. However, over the years bits had fallen off to the extent that elastic bands, Sellotape and BluTack, the CPR of ageing vacuum cleaners, could no longer prolong the machine's life. It was time for a replacement.

Like most older married men, I'm cautious about spending money. My approach to shopping for expensive items involves a three-tier system:

- Always leave all money and credit cards securely locked in car

- Avoid making eye contact with sales staff

- Do the research

In replacing the vacuum cleaner the process turned out to be a simple one. Walking into the electrical appliance department of a local superstore my attention was immediately drawn to a printed sign that informed me that the item on sale was the subject of a never to be repeated offer. The vacuum cleaner was the premium model of a well-known German manufacturer. It was being offered at less that half of its original asking price.

"I can see that you're a very discerning buyer," a voice said in my ear. "We get very few of this model and it's only at this price because we're reorganising the display area. You'll need to be quick if you're interested. I couldn't hold it for long."

The vacuum cleaner now has a new home, and like they tell me on television: "I'm worth it."