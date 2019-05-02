The Protecta Insurance River City Park Up, organised by Wanganui Road Rodders on Sunday, April 7, brought in almost $5200 for their chosen charity, Wanganui Cancer Society.

On Monday Road Rodders Candace Sixtus, Grant Rivers, Willy Pelzers and Gillian Hooper presented the proceeds.

The Park Up, held in the grounds of Whanganui City College, is the third such event, bringing vehicle enthusiasts, collectors, clubs, motor sports competitors and others together to display a diverse range of vehicles not generally seen in the one place.

"We had about 500 cars," says Candace. "Although it was more than just cars. There were trucks, motorbikes ..."

"About 700 vehicles in total," says Grant. "That's more than last year."

Vehicles came from all over the North Island.

"There were more members of the public and there seemed to be more people having picnics," says Candace. "People come from out of town so they stay for the whole day."

Grant says it was a lot more family orientated this year. The weather played a major role, making the show an ideal picnic location in the sunny conditions for a large number of families.

"Comments from the public were that they've never been somewhere with such a wide variety of vehicles," says Willy. "They were just blown away."

There were American and European cars from vintage, classic, hot rods, boats, motor cycles, trucks and competition vehicles. Almost anything with wheels or an engine was on show.

There was something for everyone, including a display by the Wanganui Classic Trial Motorcycle group demonstrating their balance and motorcycle riding skills, the local Steam Punk group's tea pot racing demonstration along with car rocker cover racing.

The display is held in conjunction with the Ian Hooper Memorial Run on the Saturday, bringing people to Whanganui for the whole weekend.

The late Ian Hooper was also a driver for the Cancer Society.

Among the stalls on site was one to educate people about prostate cancer, manned by the Men's Health Group, a support group facilitated by the Cancer Society.

"They're keen to come along every year and do some kind of set-up," says Judy McIntyre, Cancer Society health promoter and volunteer co-ordinator.

Principal sponsor Protecta Insurance came down from Auckland for a promotional stall at the Park Up.

Fundraiser and event co-ordinator for the Cancer Society, Alison Hollard, says the amount donated, $5176, will stay in Whanganui and will go towards the society's support services, health promotion and transport.

"If we were to put it into transport we would be able to take 127 patients over to Palmerston North for their treatment.

"That would serve transport for a month — so very valuable."

Over the three years the Park Up has been held, Wanganui Road Rodders have been able to donate nearly $13,000 to local charities.