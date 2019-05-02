This Saturday the Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club members are hosting the Autumn Flower Show in conjunction with the Horticultural Society.

The show is being held at the Wanganui Intermediate School Hall in Dublin St and is open for public viewing on Saturday, May 4 from 1pm-5pm only, with no show on Sunday.

In the main hall the chrysanthemum blooms will be on display and as you can see from the photo they come in a large array of varieties, Large Exhibition, Decorative, Single, Fantasy, Anemone Centred, to name a few.

There will be exhibitors from Palmerston North, Feilding, Levin, Wanganui and the judge from Palmerston North will be looking for blooms with good colour, shape and size in each of the different varieties. The hall will also have garden flowers, house plants and garden produce on display.

The chrysanthemum club members will be selling potted Charm Chrysanthemum plants and posies of flowers.

There will be a selection of craft stalls around the perimeter of the hall, selling sewing, cards, jams, soaps, plants and other interesting items.

Afternoon teas will be available and entry to the show is only $2 for adults and children free. Anyone is welcome to enter the show by contacting Lyn Hoskyn on 06 3680009.