"They call me mellow yellow." — Donovan

It is said that Lennon and Donovan used to look in newspapers and find funny words that ended up in songs.

One of these funny words was "Mellow Yellow" which became a song written by Donovan. It was about being mellow, laid-back and chilled out. With the hustle and bustle of Christmas and New Year behind and with the schools back, it may be the time when we can get a breath of fresh air. I am beginning this month feeling laid back and chilled out — well, somewhat chilled out considering all the heat we have been having from that big yellow ball in the sky. Yellow is the colour of sunshine and is also the colour associated with joy, happiness, intellect, and energy. Artists will tell you it is the brightest and lightest of all colours. Yellow is often used practically and thought of symbolically. The angels tell me yellow is the colour which is the closest to light, seen in the rays of the sun and stars and it is the radiance of the spirit.

Last weekend on a trip to Kai-iwi Beach with my furby, I came across the field of sunflowers. It was breathtaking. The only other time I remember such vibrance of yellow colour was some years ago in Canada when we came across fields of canola in bloom.

As I stopped for a while and looked across the paddock, I felt lifted and bright, I felt the radiance of spirit. What a beautiful colourful world we live in.

This week we are welcomed to February — born from the Latin word Februarius meaning to purify, expiate, live righteously. My Angels share with me that purification can be invigorating. Swami Vivekananda suggested, "The more we come out and do good for others, the more our hearts will be purified, and God will be with them". We can do good for others in the celebrations we have in February — Waitangi Day and Valentines Day. We might do as Maya Angelou suggests, "If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love". Arohanui

Shirley-Joy