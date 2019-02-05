This is our late summer period and many gardens reach their full beauty.

Hydrangeas are now past their best, but roses and silk trees are blooming as talked about last week. Flower beds and borders are rich in colour with summer flowers in bloom. English lavenders produce another flush of purple-blue flowers, summer lilies give off a delicious scent, many roses will produce another flush of flowers and grace many a garden with a blaze of colour. Bedding plants or annuals are at their best and brightest and the orange and yellow marigolds and all colours of petunias, lobelia and geraniums brighten borders, containers and hanging baskets.

Some gardens also grow nicotiana (tobacco plant) just for their evening scent. Another flower at its best now is the tropical impatiens with bright red, pink and white flowers making a stunning display. Often at this time of the year gaps can appear in borders. Planting a selection of perennials that flower later in the summer will help keep the borders bright. Climbers such as clematis, honeysuckle and pandoreas, envelope fences and scramble up pergolas, trellises and over arches, to offer privacy and seclusion.

Roses require attention at this time. Spent blooms should be removed during the flowering season to prevent the formation of seed heads, a waste of the plant's energy. When flowers or spent blooms are cut, a reasonable length of stem should be removed. New shoots have generally started to develop on the old flower stem and a clean cut should be made just above one of these. New growth will come away quickly, resulting in more flowers. It is a good time to feed roses using Yates Dynamic Lifter, Novatec or Tui Rose Food.

Applying mulch to the soil during summer will help conserve moisture and keep the soil cooler; it will also reduce weed growth. It is best to apply mulch after the area has been thoroughly watered and cultivated.

If your soil has acidic tendencies or if heavy dressings of organic materials are applied annually, then a light application of lime will be of benefit. Make sure the fertiliser contains potash — it helps to harden growth and makes the plant less susceptible to disease. Potash will aid flowering and may help to intensify colour in the flowers.

Keep an eye out for pests and diseases on roses. Maintain regular sprays to control aphids, rust and blackspot. A good spray is Compat 3 in 1 for Roses, a combination spray insecticide, fungicide and a natural fish fertiliser with minerals and trace elements.

February is the first of the bulb planting months. In stores soon will be new season's ranunculus and anemones in mixed and individual colours as well as crocus, hyacinths and a number of daffodil bulbs. They are excellent for borders, garden edges, pots and tubs as well as great to grow as a cut flower. Ranunculus corms resemble a claw which must be planted downwards 3-4cm deep in a sunny, well-drained position. Blooms come in reds, rose, golds, lemon, yellow, white, etc, in doubles on strong 30-50cm stems. They are very effective planted in bold clumps 6-8cm apart, as ribbon borders in pots, or as cut flowers. Anemone corms will display brilliant single or double flowers in full colour during mid-winter to late spring. Plant 3-4cm deep and 10-15cm apart, making sure that the flat part of the corm is uppermost. Best in a cool spot if planting now. They look great when planted between roses.

Anemones and ranunculus can be difficult to germinate. They should be chilled for 5-6 weeks in the fridge (not freezer), then soaked in fresh running water for 10-12 hours prior to planting.

Weeds

A garden looks well cared for not only when the lawns are regularly mown and hedges are neatly clipped, but by an obvious absence of weeds. In any garden the control of weeds is a continuing operation. Weeds can be controlled by cultivation or by the use of chemicals. In a mature garden it is seldom possible to use chemical methods except in areas such as lawns and paths. In flower beds and shrub gardens hand weeding and mulching is often best. Weeds which have a tap root such as docks or a creeping root from which stems arise, like convolvulus, are best dug out with a trowel or border fork and burnt in a hot fire. They should never be composted. Roundup Tough is a relatively new spray that is effective against convolvulus, wandering jew and other hard to kill weeds.

Annual weeds which flower and seed freely within the space of a few weeks should be hoed off in dry weather before they flower and seed. In wet weather they should be pulled out. Many gardeners use special hand tools for this purpose ranging from old discarded kitchen utensils to a piece of bent No 8 wire to sophisticated hoes and weeding and cultivation tools. Provided the weeds are not already seeding they may be composted in a well made compost heap. If they have reached the seeding stage it is better to dry and burn them or, if there is a quantity, send them to the tip. An efficient method of weed control is to cultivate the soil regularly just as the weeds have germinated. Hoeing at this stage will lift their roots from the soil and they will soon die in a few hours of hot sunshine or dry weather.



Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre