Colleagues and friends gathered at Community House last Thursday to honour Jan Dunphy and celebrate her 25 years as Community House manager. The mayor was represented by deputy mayor Jenny Duncan.

Community House board chairperson Sandra Rickey opened the event and presented Jan with a card, gift basket and flowers, after which a rendition of For She's a Jolly Good Fellow filled the first floor conference room.

Sandra introduced Whanganui Community Living Trust manager Mike Ward.

He spoke about the early days of Community House and how it was formed to house community organisations in Wakefield Chambers in Ridgway St.

That building has since been vacated and Community House is now across the road in the former Post Office building.

The move was a massive task for all.

"The early days were an uphill struggle for a long time, as Jan will confirm, because even though the concept was sound and the organisations were doing great stuff in the community, it wasn't all that comfortable a ride. Funders had to be persuaded, councils had to be brought on board and we ran on a shoestring for a long time. We were an incubator for many organisations that aren't with us anymore," says Mike. Many of those organisations grew larger and found independent premises.

"A few of us have stayed at home with 'Mum'. Everything that Community House achieved and acquired over the years was done by the combined efforts of people with vision, foresight and a community-minded focus."

Mike referred to a press headline from years ago — "Jan's a champion for the community".

"That's always been true," he says. "Thank you Jan — you've made us stronger."

Jan thanked all for attending, making special mention of Judy Stein who was responsible for her taking over the position from Carol Woodbury 25 years ago.

"I have been able to work with some fantastic people and we've done some really cool stuff for Whanganui and for all of our clients," she says. "We work with our hearts, not with our purses."

Jan recounted some funny episodes, including the time Michael Laws refused to vacate his radio studio during a fire drill. The two of them faced off, Jan knowing she was right.

"I checked council policy, and even if the Queen was in a council building when the fire alarm went off, she would have to leave." There was also the time she confronted a carload of gang members who were parked in a disability car park. She made them move.

Jan thanked several people, including her husband John for all his support.

"He is the one who has listened to my moans, shared the happy times, fed and watered me, did the grocery shopping when I worked until late at night and comforted and supported me when it has got really tough.

"He has also been the fix-it man when jobs have needed to be done."

Others to speak included Steve Treloar of PARS, Judy Stein, Barrie Marsh and Sandra Terewi of CLAW. The formalities concluded with the cutting of a cake made by Donna Wham, former Community House administrator.