A new year is always exciting: 365 new days ahead of us … blank canvases to fill, 365 opportunities to explore new things, 365 days to read and discover new books and authors, 365 days to fill with all the things we like and desire. The buzz of the festive season helps create that sense of anticipation that we often experience at the beginning of every year.

Our approach to our work at Whanganui District Library is no different. We also have that hopeful feeling as we look forward to all the new books that will be published and eventually arrive on our shelves this year for everybody to borrow, read and enjoy. We sometimes feel a bit like Alice in Wonderland must have felt, I guess. Nothing more exciting than a brand-new book arriving in the office, still untouched, crisp and pristine.

We also look forward to 365 days to create opportunities that our community will enjoy: author talks, workshops, presentations, exhibitions and even the opening of a brand new local library in Hakeke Street are all in the pipeline, as we work tirelessly from both our frontline and back office to make great things happen.

At the moment we have the Best Reads 2018 competition going on. We want to know the best book you read last year. And yes … you only get to choose one. Being an avid reader, I was really struggling to select just one book. I have read so many enjoyable books this past year but I managed to narrow it down to Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver. Not only because it's one of the last books I read in 2018, but mainly because it was not a usual read for me. I'm a psychological crime novel reader by default and this book took me a little out of my comfort zone. But I found I enjoyed how the author had crafted her story and I was engaged from beginning to end. I really look forward to the results of the competition and I'm also a little bit curious to find out if someone has enjoyed the same book as I did. So please keep the entries coming for the rest of the month and look out for the weekly draws. The final prize draw will be held on Friday, February 1, and I can already tell you now this will be a special one with a nice prize.

Here is to a whole new year, to be filled with lots of exciting events. As the Outreach Librarian, I will also be out and about a lot this year, visiting events all over Whanganui. I look forward to a year of getting to know all of you so please connect when you see me out there or just come into Gonville Café Library or Davis Central City Library to say hi.