THURSDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Film:

Edith Collier, The Village by the Sea

Advertisement

. A documentary by Michael Heath, tracing the time Edith Collier spent in the Irish village of Bunmahon in Ireland 1914-1915. Held as part of the Thoughtful Thursdays documentary series at Confluence.

When: Thursday, January 31, 6.30pm.

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.

Details: Tickets $10, numbers strictly limited, purchase from Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 349 0506. To be screened as a fundraiser for the Sarjeant Redevelopment Project.

FRIDAY

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Club night open mic followed by the Frank Burkett Band. Frank's five piece band delivers an excellent mix of folk music with hints of jazz and country.

When: Friday, February 1. Doors open at 7pm.

Where: Clubrooms (The Savage Club, Drews Avenue opposite the back of the Memorial Hall).

Cost: Members $10, non members $15. Bring nibbles and drinks and enjoy a relaxing night of great music.

SATURDAY

THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP

What: The Japanese art of de-cluttering and organising, by Marie Kondo. Explore this interesting approach to a simpler life. Would you like your home life to flow better? Would you like to be able to find things easily? Join us for a practical session on "The Kon Marie Method" with Tracey Young, who read the book, followed the principles and became inspired.

When: Saturday, February 2, 9.30ammidday, $10.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SUNDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Talk: Michael Robotham. In this special fundraising event for the Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment Project, Michael Robotham walks us through the twists and turns of his stellar international career as one of the world's most acclaimed thriller writers. His career has seen him move from investigative journalism in the UK, to ghost writing celebrity autobiographies and now crime fiction, with his13 novels selling millions of copies.

When: Sunday, February 3, 4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Tickets $12, Gallery Friends and Stars $10. Purchase from Paiges Book Gallery, Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 06 349 0506. Paiges Book Gallery will be in attendance.

TUESDAY

WANDERLUST OPERA

What: Don Pasquale. A comic opera by bel canto master Donizetti, in which a miserly bachelor gets more than he bargained for when he enters into an arranged marriage. Performed with a new English libretto catering to Kiwi audiences, with a running time of two hours, this touring opera is a wonderful way to introduce newcomers to the genre and keep opera lovers satisfied.

When: Tuesday, February 5, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $42, Student ID $23, Senior / Unwaged $38, school student free with an adult.

SHROVE TUESDAY CELEBRATION WITH BREAKFAST

When: Tuesday, February 5, 9.15-10.30am.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

COMING UP

WANGANUI SMALL BUSINESS FORUM

What: Open forum with thoughts on our business in 2019. No cost, just buy coffee and/or lunch.

When: Thursday, February 7, 12.30pm.

Where: 25 Somme Parade.

Details: Colin Thompson 348 2498 – colin.thompson@nztravelbrokers.co.nz

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin. $10.

When: Saturday, February 9, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: The Wanganui Community Choir is a mixed choir singing four part harmony – Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Come along and join us if you love the joy of singing – you will not need to audition.

When: The choir meets every Monday at 7pm and recommences for the year on Monday, February 11.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact the choir's conductor: Lynn Whiteside 027 451 1003

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: We warmly welcome new (and current) singers to our choir when we return on February 11.

When: Mondays at 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981

TAI CHI FOR HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues 12 Feb, 5.30pm and/or Thurs 14 Feb, 9am.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr.

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers meets weekly for rehearsals throughout the year, presenting two main concerts. The choir is a non-auditioned mixed voice choir. New members are welcome.

When: Rehearsals recommence on Thursday February 14, 7.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: For further information contact Joanna Love (06 345 9073)

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Claytopia: A ceramic-themed group exhibition.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm. Runs until Saturday, February 16.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

GALLERY 85

What: The Conversational Conundrum: New paintings by New Plymouth artist Amanda Hewlett.

When: Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm. Runs until Saturday, February 16.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Not As We Know It: New Directions in Glass.

When: Until February 20, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The CoLab Conference: Members Exhibition.

When: January 26 until March 3.

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Conor Clarke's post Tylee residency exhibition: The End of Wordsworth Street

When: until March 17, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

REGULAR

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious, air-conditioned rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe each week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

What: Relocated from CREATIONS, DREAM-IMAGINE-CREATE. Join in a one off workshop or a fortnightly group working with eco-friendly product hardener Powertex. We work throughout the year with like-minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, to create unique items you did not believe you could make. All requirements are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop. Cost depends on what is made. Gift vouchers for workshops are available.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening. Workshops are being arranged for the next few weeks and for the start of the new year. Pop in and see our display.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: for information re the workshops: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

REGULAR AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: No fees but koha appreciated

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Other times are possible — call the i-Site in good time!

Cost: $10 per person.

Contact the editor at paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz