So you're back to work after a lovely time with friends and family, relaxing at the beach, or just chilling at home.

Even exercise and eating healthy were down the list of priorities for a few weeks, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Now you are back into the real world of work and life, you have this nagging feeling that exercise should be top of your priority list again — well, at least half way. It's hard to get back on track after a few weeks off. However, your body adapted to doing nothing so it will adapt to doing something, but it seems harder than ever to get started. I bet you're thinking, if only I had kept exercising then it wouldn't feel so hard to start again. OK, so enough procrastinating. Let's now focus on the how to instead of the what if.

Are you new to exercise, never had an exercise programme, never set foot in a gym person? Most articles you read on exercise will tell you to find something you enjoy because you are more likely to stick with it and this is true to a point. But what if you don't know what exercise is right for you or even what you might like to do?

The first few months is an especially busy time for gym owners. We have lots of new people and first timers keen to get started but also with concerns. For example, if they join the gym will they like it and will they stick with it? They may have serious health concerns and unsure if exercise is their best option. Talking it through with us can be the best solution as you will find out how to overcome your obstacles and how exercise can make a positive impact in your life.

If you are a regular exerciser — except for a few weeks over the holiday period — then it can still be a challenge to get back into routine. Fortunately, you can dig deep into your memory banks and remember how great you felt after exercise. So just make a start. Sometimes a new year can mean a clean slate — starting fresh with a new routine, a new gym and new challenges.

Advertisement

If you enjoy exercising with others then fitness classes can be an option. The atmosphere that is created in a group can be highly motivating. Personal training in a small group can also provide the motivation to keep going when others depend on you. It's a great way to get results, receive personal attention and make new friends.

Your attitude towards everything will have a direct impact on whether you achieve your dreams and goals so harness your positivity, take action and come in to see us.

Believe you will be successful and that exercise is not as hard as you think.

See you soon.

Her Fitness 59 Ingestre St P:3489121 E: results@herfitness.co.nz