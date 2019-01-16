Following a highly successful album release tour in June, San Francisco/Dunedin minstrels Julian Temple Band are playing a string of shows across Aotearoa as part of their Portal To The Lettuce Inn tour.

With 18 stops spanning from Te Anau to the Coromandel, JTB are on a pilgrimage to the Lettuce Inn Festival in Katikati, Tauranga — a newly formed independent outdoor music festival set amongst avocado trees on a herb farm in the heart of the Bay of Plenty. Playing tracks from their latest album Antarctica (which peaked at No 1 on the Independent Music NZ charts and No 5 on the Official NZ Album Charts) plus their five previous albums, JTB will be bringing their raw, organic, highly energetic live show to main centres and small towns alike over the hot summer months of December and January. Tickets (where applicable) from undertheradar.co.nz.

"Quite the showmen with a rambunctious live show" — New Times, US

"Raunchy, strident with sensuality seeping through the growls, Julian Temple's vocals shine against a backdrop of emotional storms, confusion, wonder and various kinds of terrain" — New Zealand Musician Magazine, NZ

"Like the loudest blues band in the world whispering" — Zeitgeist, UK

"Bluesy, richly textured & original" — Ambient Light, NZ

Julian Temple Band stops into Whanganui on their nationwide tour, playing at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on Monday, January 21 at 8.30pm. $10 pre-sales from UTR [Under the Radar] or $15 on the door.