SARJEANT HOLIDAY PROGRAMME

What:

Box Heads

— Using a box, cardboard, paint, glue, fabric and wool you will create a very cool and fun head! It might be human, animal or robot – play with 3D mixed media & paint.

When: Thursday, January 17, 10.45am-12.15pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: $10 per person. All welcome (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.

STEAMRAIL WANGANUI INC

What: Jigger Rides & shed open days

When: Jigger rides Monday January 21, 10am to 4pm. Shed open days are Saturday, January 19 to Monday, January 21, 10am to 4pm each day.

Where: Taupo Quay railway yards Wanganui, opposite Pacific Place.

Details: Jigger rides $2, shed entry gold coin donation. Refreshments available.

SARJEANT HOLIDAY PROGRAMME

What: Pop-up Books — Kids will create their own pop-up books with coloured card, scissors, glue, coloured pencils and fine tip markers.

When: Tuesday, January 22, 10.45am-12.15pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: $10 per person. All welcome (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.

TAI CHI

What: To maintain flexion of most joints, develop muscle strength and balance, and improve breathing.

When: Classes resume Wednesday, January 23 and Monday, January 28.

Details: Enquiries to Vaerie 345 9292.

SARJEANT HOLIDAY PROGRAMME

What: Dangly legged animal – make a jumpy friend! Using coloured card, oil pastels and scissors students will create their own cut-out person or animal with attached long springy legs made of accordion-folded paper strips.

When: Thursday, January 24, 10.45am-12.15pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: $10 per person. Age — 4-9 years old (children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult). Parents and carers should book and prior payment is essential. Phone the Sarjeant on 06 349 0506 to reserve a place.

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Club night open mic followed by the Frank Burkett Band. Frank's five piece band delivers an excellent mix of folk music with hints of jazz and country.

When: Friday, February 1. Doors open at 7pm.

Where: Whanganui Musicians' Club at our clubrooms (The Savage Club, Drews Ave opposite the back of the Memorial Hall).

Cost: Members $10, non members $15. Bring nibbles and drinks and enjoy a relaxing night of great music.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: We warmly welcome new (and current) singers to our choir when we return on February 11.

When: Mondays at 6.30pm

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff beach

Details: Mary Ann 06 3439981

TAI CHI FOR HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues 12 Feb, 5.30pm and/or Thurs 14 Feb, 9am.

Where: 97 Putiki Dr.

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

ON NOW

OFF THE WALL GALLERY

What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.

Were: 180 Victoria Ave.

When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.

When: Until January 20

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Not As We Know It: New Directions in Glass.

When: Until February 20, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Conor Clarke's post Tylee residency exhibition: The End of Wordsworth Street

When: until March 17, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

REGULAR

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Spacious, air-conditioned rooms at Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5646.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe each week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

What: Relocated from CREATIONS, DREAM-IMAGINE-CREATE. Join in a one off workshop or a fortnightly group to enhance your skills working with eco-friendly product hardener Powertex. We work throughout the year with like-minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, to create unique items you did not believe you could make. All requirements are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop. Cost depends on what is made. Gift vouchers for workshops are available.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening. Workshops are being arranged for the next few weeks and for the start of the new year. Pop in and see our display.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: for information re the workshops: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

REGULAR AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: No fees but koha appreciated

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Other times are possible — call the i-Site in good time!

Cost: $10 per person.

