This Saturday's Mainstreet-organised Caboodle promises to be a busy day.

"I believe it's bigger and better than ever," says Mainstreet's Kelly Scarrow. "This is our ninth year of running the Caboodle."

Part of the appeal of the event is dressing up for the occasion in the theme of vintage.

"When you think of 'vintage', it's not just 19th century," says Kelly. "Even the 1980s is vintage, so it's really accessible to people. We love it when people dress up."

One of the usual attractions is the Vintage Fair in the former Farmers homeware store in Victoria Ave. That starts at midday.

"We've got the Park-up as per usual and we're looking at that taking over two and a half blocks."

The Park-up comprises as many veteran, vintage and classic cars as can be organised to park in Victoria Ave for the public to view.

"We're looking at increasing the number of cars, special interest vehicles and motorbikes. The Park-up kicks off at 10 'clock. Moving down the avenue into block 2, from the Watt Fountain to Maria Place, there will be the Family Zone, which the Whanganui District Library has come on board with. They are bringing the mobile library and providing storytime, activities for the children and a play area. There will be free face painting as well.

"There's something for everybody. People can come out and enjoy the day and it won't cost them a fortune."

While there will be buskers in the CBD, there are also two entertainment stages — one in Majestic Square and one in Ridgway St near the Watt Fountain. Entertainment starts at midday on both stages.

"All of the acts are local again, of which we're incredibly proud, shining a light on local talent. It includes a Steampunk fashion parade at Majestic Square and they're going to be holding teapot races down in the Family Zone at 11 o'clock.

"For the first time ever, at 6.30pm we have the Majestic Affair at the Square."

The Majestic Affair is a dinner catered by Mint with added extras of jazz music and live theatre. "It will be a really nice way to wind down from the evening. You don't have to go home and cook." Tickets are available through Eventfinder and there are limited numbers.

"It's a new look at the Long Dinner [of previous Caboodles] but we wanted it to be in the heart of the city," says Kelly.

"And we're doing the Vintage Outdoor Movie which is The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The team at Embassy 3 is putting that on in Ridgway St."

The Rutland Arms Inn is providing an outdoor bar for the occasion.

"Bring a picnic blanket, although some seating will be available and food carts will be operating at Ridgway Park."

The film will be projected on to a large, inflatable screen used last year.

"It's a gold coin donation and we're encouraging people to dress up, bring a picnic rug or a deck chair and have some fun, do something a little bit different. There is also the Caboodle After Party at Frank Bar + Eatery, with drum and bass music."

Kelly says the Caboodle has its own energy and people want to come along or even perform.

There is more information on the Mainstreet website or Facebook page or contact Kelly.