Lucky Bar + Kitchen will host Melbourne-based duo Opal Ocean on Saturday, January 19.

"Opening the borders of genre, acoustic guitar duo Opal Ocean fuses together rock and flamenco techniques to create their own epic wall of sound," says their promotional blurb.

New Caledonian Alex Champ and New Zealander Nadav Tabak came together in 2013 and decided to take their music to the streets busking, using it as a platform for composing their original instrumental pieces.

Based in the heart of Melbourne, the duo have seen their work blossom with their Terra EP enjoying great success, selling more than 7000 physical copies independently and their single J.A.M going viral with more than five million hits on social media. In late 2016 the duo released their debut album Lost Fables, recorded with producer Dave Newington and critically acclaimed mixing and mastering engineer Mark Lewis. The album created a vivid portrayal of their diverse music style and unique relationship.

The momentum from Lost Fable's release brought attention to the duo with countless shares across social media as well as being offered many high profile performances such as the Melbourne Guitar Show 2017, TedX Melbourne and featured performances on Channel 7's Guitar Gods And Masterpieces.

Opal Ocean recently finished an extensive tour of Europe and played world renowned festivals such at Montreax Jazz festival in Switzerland. They also played The Byron Bay Guitar Festival, showcasing their skills at shows and clinics.

Opal Ocean is playing at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on Saturday, January 19.