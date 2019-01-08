Why would you?

Why do people join a gym? Is it to get fit, to lose weight and stay in shape, or to train for a fitness event? Most often these will be some of the reasons, however are there other reasons that drive people to purchase a membership or train with a personal trainer?

If you belong to a gym at the moment think back to what your initial reasons were for joining and if it was one or all of the above have you achieved it? Has your gym provided you with enough education and service to help you achieve what you paid for and are you satisfied?

For some people, contemplating making changes towards a healthy lifestyle is all a bit confusing. There is information overload with every celebrity claiming their workout is the best and promising amazing results. When you meet with all this confusion it's easy to see why some people don't take action at all. It's easier.

It's very clear that many people are still not exercising. So if the next person to walk through our gym doors is a non exerciser — by this I mean never been to a gym before — what might they be thinking?

Yes, the important reasons of getting fit and losing weight may be in their expectations, but customers want a lot more. They want the expertise that will help them achieve, they want to know that the services we provide are a good fit for them and that we have their best interests at heart. After all, in their mind they are taking a risk when it comes down to not only their health but their wallet also.

Some women prefer a women-only gym as it creates a different atmosphere for working out in. Women are drawn to an environment where there is a social feel and an inclusive atmosphere — we like to feel a sense of community. Women also have the added pressures of family and work and exercising with other like-minded women can be their best medicine.

Now to the nitty gritty. The actual workout. All women are different but many have similar physical concerns. Ultimately, what we all want, whether male or female, is a healthier body. For women a healthier body means a happier, all round satisfied with life feel. It's hard to be happy when the thought of clothes shopping causes despair or if we are in pain or discomfort. And for women in particular spending time on themselves in pursuit of happiness or better health can be thought of as selfish or impossible while raising a family. It can be done and we are here to discuss with you how you can work out and get results in the time you have available.

Whether your goals are to lose weight, increase your strength, lose the aches and pains and just feel a whole lot better we are here to support you on your journey. We have the programmes, experience and knowledge to help you achieve this. Make 2019 the year you make your vision a reality. Call Her Fitness today on 3489121 or email us results@herfitness.co.nz or find us on facebook.