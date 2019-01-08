"Be yourself because everyone else is taken." — Oscar Wilde

First month of a new year and I hope you have entered it with a plan in mind.

As each year comes to a close I reflect on my plan for that year. I note the things that I succeeded in and consider those plans still in progress. I don't beat myself up if I did not complete some things, or got some things wrong, I simply say goodbye to that year and work on my plan for the next one. In doing this I am true to myself, I am being myself as everybody else is taken.

As I write my first column, I ask my angels to help me along this journey of 2019. Today, especially, I sense it is a good time to take ideas and put them into practice. My angels encourage me to to use my knowledge of the laws of life and living, of awareness and practicality, combined with a strong ethical base, which I have learned from experience usually keeps things from going sour. It is important not to look back in anger, or to look forward in fear. I encourage you to look around in awareness and acceptance. Last year we did not know today, we certainly didn't know we would make it to 2019, yet here we are. We made it!

Thank you my angels for reminding me that knowledge comes from learning and wisdom comes from living. So I intend to fill this year with experiences to learn from and wild wisdom along with a good dose of courage to go beyond what has been. I hope you will join me and remember these words of Brian Tracy (a Canadian-American motivational public speaker and self-development author of more than 70 books that have been translated into dozens of languages) who said — "Love only grows by sharing. You can only have more for yourself by giving it away to others." Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy Barrow is the author of Mission in the City: Hopes and Dreams - My Story, published by Philip Garside Publishing Ltd.

