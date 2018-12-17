WEDNESDAY

TUI MOTU GROUP

What:

Tui Motu

, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with gospel eyes, at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7m-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

FRIDAY

CARD AND WRAPPING MAKING WORKSHOP

What: For those into the season of sharing and creativity. Donations appreciated. Tea and coffee provided. Run by Lyn, Peter and Deidra for Sustainable Whanganui.

When: Friday, December 21, 12.30-3.30pm.

Where: Education/Harekeke Room, at Resource Recovery Centre, behind the recycling area, 83 Maria Place, by the Fire Station.

COMING UP

CONCERT

What: Rock on the River, with Whiskey Mama, Ferris and In Business.

When: Sunday, January 6 from 2pm.

Where: Caroline's Boatshed.

Details: Free entry.

ON NOW

PANTO

What: Dick Whittington and his Cat, written by Roger Hall, directed by Chris McKenzie.

When: Thurs 20 & Fri 21 Dec 6.30pm; Sat 22 & Sunday 23 Dec 2pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Adult $25, Child U15 $15, Senior/Student $20, Family 2A+2C $70. Rep member discounts apply.

OFF THE WALL GALLERY

What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.

Were: 180 Victoria Ave.

When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Heads Road, a cranial-themed group show featuring 40 artists.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

GALLERY 85

What: You Swing, I Sway, new sculptural works by Rachael Garland.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

EXHIBITION

What: New Work. Three artists — Lysha Brennan, Russell Brown and Mike Marsh — combine for an exhibition consisting of three very different styles.

When: Until December 30.

Where: Community Arts Centre. Hours Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.

When: Until January 20

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Not As We Know It: New Directions in Glass.

When: Until February 20, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Conor Clarke's post Tylee residency exhibition: The End of Wordsworth Street

When: until March 17, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

REGULAR

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe each week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

WHAT: Relocated from CREATIONS, DREAM-IMAGINE-CREATE. Try something different by joining in a one off workshop or a fortnightly group to further enhance your skills working with eco-friendly product hardener Powertex. We work throughout the year with like-minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, to create unique items you did not believe you could make. All requirements are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop. Cost depends on what is made. Gift vouchers for workshops are available.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening. Workshops are being arranged for the next few weeks and for the start of the new year. Pop in and see our display.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: for information re the workshops: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: No fees but koha appreciated

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments.

When: Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Bookings appreciated.

Cost: $10 per person.

