WEDNESDAY
TUI MOTU GROUP
What:
Tui Motu
, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with gospel eyes, at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.
When: Wednesday, December 19, 7m-8.30pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.
Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
FRIDAY
CARD AND WRAPPING MAKING WORKSHOP
What: For those into the season of sharing and creativity. Donations appreciated. Tea and coffee provided. Run by Lyn, Peter and Deidra for Sustainable Whanganui.
When: Friday, December 21, 12.30-3.30pm.
Where: Education/Harekeke Room, at Resource Recovery Centre, behind the recycling area, 83 Maria Place, by the Fire Station.
COMING UP
CONCERT
What: Rock on the River, with Whiskey Mama, Ferris and In Business.
When: Sunday, January 6 from 2pm.
Where: Caroline's Boatshed.
Details: Free entry.
ON NOW
PANTO
What: Dick Whittington and his Cat, written by Roger Hall, directed by Chris McKenzie.
When: Thurs 20 & Fri 21 Dec 6.30pm; Sat 22 & Sunday 23 Dec 2pm.
Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.
Details: Adult $25, Child U15 $15, Senior/Student $20, Family 2A+2C $70. Rep member discounts apply.
OFF THE WALL GALLERY
What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.
Were: 180 Victoria Ave.
When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY
What: Heads Road, a cranial-themed group show featuring 40 artists.
When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.
Where: 85 Glasgow St.
Details: Free entry
GALLERY 85
What: You Swing, I Sway, new sculptural works by Rachael Garland.
When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.
Where: 85 Glasgow St.
Details: Free entry
EXHIBITION
What: New Work. Three artists — Lysha Brennan, Russell Brown and Mike Marsh — combine for an exhibition consisting of three very different styles.
When: Until December 30.
Where: Community Arts Centre. Hours Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am-1pm.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.
When: Until January 20
Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Not As We Know It: New Directions in Glass.
When: Until February 20, 2019.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: free
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Conor Clarke's post Tylee residency exhibition: The End of Wordsworth Street
When: until March 17, 2019.
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
Details: free
REGULAR
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS' FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe each week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 115 2243
POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS
WHAT: Relocated from CREATIONS, DREAM-IMAGINE-CREATE. Try something different by joining in a one off workshop or a fortnightly group to further enhance your skills working with eco-friendly product hardener Powertex. We work throughout the year with like-minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, to create unique items you did not believe you could make. All requirements are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop. Cost depends on what is made. Gift vouchers for workshops are available.
Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.
When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening. Workshops are being arranged for the next few weeks and for the start of the new year. Pop in and see our display.
Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: for information re the workshops: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.
AL-ANON MEETINGS
What: Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.
When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.
Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: No fees but koha appreciated
COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB
What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.
When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.
Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.
Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com
ALANON FAMILY GROUP
What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.
When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
Where: Gonville Community Room.
WANGANUI LIONS CLUB
What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".
When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.
Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.
Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.
SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
RIVER CITY UKES
What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.
When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.
Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.
MEDITATION
What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.
When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.
Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Suggested donation $12.
HANDCRAFTS
What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.
When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm
Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.
Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670
HISTORIC WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments.
When: Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Bookings appreciated.
Cost: $10 per person.
