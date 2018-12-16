"Talk to Shontae and Emma. They saved our lives," said Chris McKenzie, director of Dick Whittington and His Cat, when I asked who he'd like profiled for this week's Rep Talk.

How did they save their lives? Musical director Kieran was busy working with the singers and it's easier if he doesn't need to play the piano as well. They needed a pianist, but who was available?

"Chris put out an appeal on Facebook and my mother saw it. She said 'Shontae you should do this', so we rang Chris," said Shontae Arthur. "I wanted to see the music before I agreed to do it. I had the Sunday to learn the music then straight into rehearsals the next day, the Monday. The next day, Tuesday, I played the piano from 11.30am until 7pm. It was a long day. I was tired but I loved it."

Shontae, only 16, is already an accomplished musician. Her older sister was her first piano teacher, with lessons beginning when she was nine. This talented teenager also plays and teaches violin, having recently completed grade eight ATCL exams. Once a month she travels to Wellington for violin lessons with Donald Armstrong, associate concert master with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and has lessons via Skype the rest of the time.

Unfortunately an accident earlier this year prevented Shontae from sitting her LTCL Teaching Diploma. That's now on the agenda for 2019.

What's Shontae's favourite music?

"I like all kinds of music but I'm really enjoying this music for the show."

Emma Hylton, choreographer for Dick Whittington, has been a student of dance since she was five years old.

"Modern jazz is what Sharon Underwood [School of Dance] is all about but I also like other dance styles like hip hop, lyrical and contemporary dance," Emma said.

"Are you listening?" I heard her ask as she confidently gave instructions to the large panto cast. This young lady is quite used to instructing learners in the art of dance as she's been helping with "Ready, Set, Dance", a programme introducing dance to three and four year olds, has recently been helping Wanganui East School year six pupils prepare for their end of year show and is a "body" for her dance school's younger learners.

When I asked Emma what she meant by "being a body" she explained, "Well, I demonstrate the syllabus and choreography for Sharon. She's in charge. I'm just the demonstrator."

What's the dream? Emma has another year at secondary school ahead of her while she weighs up her future options.

"There's the performing arts school, the NZ School of Dance and the full time dance school in Sydney. I had a trip over to Sydney with Sharon Underwood's School of Dance, staying for a week and having dance lessons during the day. I'll have to have a gap year and save some money first if I'm going to Sydney though."

Emma would love to be dancing professionally in the future. Teaching?

"Maybe. I love teaching and I love performing, being on stage bringing joy to people. If the audience is happy then I'm happy."

Emma and Shontae are making an invaluable contribution to Dick Whittington and His Cat. with their talents and enthusiasm. We hope they are enjoying Repertory Theatre as much as we enjoy having them with us, and appreciate all they bring to enhance our panto.