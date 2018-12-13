Volunteer Whanganui supports 103 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:
■ Communications Administrators
■ Special Olympics Xmas Wrappers
■ Budget Advisor
■ YMCA Holiday Programme Assistant
■ Masters Games 2019 Assistants
■ Street Collectors
■ Tram Conductors/ Motorman
■ Tough Kid Event Marshall
■ Stall Assistant — River Market
■ Art Aide Support Person
■ Multiple Sclerosis Walking Companion
■ Radio Operator
■ Assistant Swimming Coach
■ Recreation Support Assistant
■ Treasurer/ Bookkeeper
■ Gym Companion
■ Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers
■ Indoor Bowls Co-coaching Assistant
■ Festival Assistant
■ Remedial Reading Tutor
■ Back Stage Crew Member
■ Craft Room Group Assistant
■ Health Shuttle Driver
■ Outing Support Workers
■ Art Co-ordinator
■ Minute Taker
■ Horse Groomer & Handler
■ Retail Market Assistant
■ Indoor Bowls Coach
■ GirlGuiding Specialist Assistant
■ GirlGuiding NZ Youth Leaders
■ Recreational Therapist Assistant
■ Van Driver/ Furniture Pickups
■ Forest Sanctuary Workers
■ Op Shop Assistants & Drivers
If you are interested in any of these Volunteer positions please come and see us.
The old post office building" Wanganui.
Opening hours: Monday — Thursday 9am — 4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 or email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz