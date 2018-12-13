Bird Rescue Whanganui Manawatu depends for the majority of its operating funds on the Cheep Shop. We have good weeks and bad weeks, but we never have a week when we are not vital to the rescue operations.

Well, good people, the cones are up! A solid orange barrier takes up all the (meagre enough) parking spaces. Last Thursday we made $120 less than the Thursday before. We still have a navigable pavement right outside the door, but it is very hard to reach from St Hill St. Three businesses in our section of Taupo Quay are affected. Was this the best place to dig up the pavement in December? Or the other way around, was this the best time to dig up the pavement outside the Cheep Shop?

We are going to need all your support. So here's the plan: this Christmas let's turn the tables on Auntie Alice. Give HER a hand knitted woollen bobble hat. Get your own back on Uncle Wilberforce. A jigsaw puzzle with no guarantee that all the pieces are there. Silence that know-all cousin with a 50-year old encyclopaedia. You probably have numerous other relatives and in-laws that deserve a gift from the Cheep Shop!

But for those that deserve a different kind of gift, we have those too. Buy someone a dozen good books instead of just one. Fill a stylish handbag with genuine silk-like scarves. Gift wrap a sweet brother and sister pair of china dolls. We have a big selection of pretty pottery, charming china, retro records and awesome art.

Advertisement

As an element in our strategies to reduce our unnecessary consumerism let's buy second hand. Right now it is a bit more difficult than usual, still, we may be blocked, but we're not beaten.