Out of Invercargill and touring the whole country is a two-piece noise machine called Murgatroyd, and they're coming to play at Lucky Bar + Kitchen on January 10.

Touring in support of their "savage" new EP titled SHARPS!, the "electroscum munters bring their seething, uncompromising live show" to Whanganui for one night only.

"Murgatroyd is a two-piece employing guitars, vocals and drum machine to make noisy sludge rock," says Matt Hoffman. He and Jordan Cossill make up the band.

"This year has been a banner year for us — we released and toured an EP in March this year, and received the Band of the Year accolade at this year's Southland Entertainment Awards.

"We've recorded our second EP, titled SHARPS!, and are touring the North Island in support of it. We're playing loads of places we've never been before, including Whanganui, and we're super excited to bring the madness to your town!

"We try to bring an uncompromising, intense show that borders on performance art. Basically, we bring sick riffs, walls of guitar noise, and epic, sometimes harrowing, vocals. Basically, we like to get out of our minds when we perform, and shed the humdrum strictures that everyday life imposes on us."

Murgatroyd are Jordan Cossill — guitar, effects, aerobatics; Matt Hoffman — vox, drum machine, effects, nightmares.