By PAUL BROOKS

and JB Phillips

They call themselves Jolly Boys, after an episode of Only Fools and Horses, but they are all members or former members of the newspaper industry — Wanganui Chronicle and Wanganui Herald — and they're not all boys.

The idea of a get-together started during the Wanganui Chronicle years while it was operating from the Taupo Quay premises (1989-2013), the sixth of seven sites the paper has operated from since it was started in 1856.

A few of the male workers initiated a male-only mid-day Christmas function and the women started their own get-together with the "socialising" supposed to last an hour, but a few of the gatherings, depending on the heat of the day, occasionally extending a while longer.

Advertisement

The total company numbered more than 100, with some of the merry-makers claiming the get-togethers were a consolation when the company halted paying annual Christmas bonuses, claiming the bonus was built into the weekly pay packet. It was definitely not the same as a welcome bonus packet each Christmas week.

After the Chronicle stopped printing in Wanganui and the newsroom and advertising departments moved to the present site opposite the Grand Hotel the Jolly Boys continued their annual get-together at the Cossie Club (now Metro Club).

The attendees cover all facets of the newspaper industry including retired mechanical, editorial, printing, publishing, advertising and office staff.

Printer Bernie Willis, who later went into his family's business, first joined the Chronicle in 1950 with journalists JB Phillips (Chronicle) and Tom Williams (Herald) joining in 1957.

The Herald, which started in 1867, merged with the Chronicle in 1971 and both papers operated together from the Bates St corner building until the Herald ceased printing in 1986.

There was a total staff of more than 140 when the two daily newspapers operated from the same building. Printing both papers from one press — the Herald's new press was sold — was a busy time for the press crews. The Midweek began when the Herald ceased publication.

Now the Chronicle and Midweek are printed in Masterton and Auckland respectively, although journalists and advertising staff remain in Wanganui.

Because of the ever increasing age of the Jolly Boys the gatherings have been expanded to include wives and former female Chronicle or Herald employees. It has been decided to hold an annual mid-year get together as well as the Christmas functions.

They will be held at the Metro Club, on the first Thursday (from 11.30am) in June and December each year. Those interested can contact co-organisers JB Phillips (027 231 2007 — jbphillips@xtra.co.nz) or Brian Hourigan (06 343 2242 — mandb.hourigan@xtra.co, nz).