Was it really eight years ago that Allan (Flea) Willacy was riding his Ducati F3 750 around the world famous Cemetery Circuit?

Now he and his wife Julie are firmly ensconced managing the race as well as the other two legs of the Suzuki Series at Hampton Downs and Manfeild.

The Cemetery Circuit has been running on Boxing Day for more than 60 years.

Managing the Series is no easy task, but Flea and Julie have got it down to a fine art, with everything falling into place after lots of hard work. And it seems to be getting bigger.

"Amazing numbers," says Flea. "Entry numbers are higher than last year, which is incredible."

The Gixxer class, a recent addition to the grid, is a race for identically set-up production Suzuki GSX-R machines. Reserved for riders aged 21 or under, this class has attracted 18 entrants.

"We've got an Australian coming over to race in it," says Flea.

And coming out from the UK to race big bikes is Peter Hickman.

"Fastest Isle of Man TT winner last year and holder of the lap record."

Carl Cox Motorsport is providing a BMW S1000RR machine for Peter to ride in the series.

"We just tried to make that contact, 'would you like to come?' And he said yes! It comes back probably to Guy Martin coming here, Michael Dunlop, Tim Reeves … we've been very lucky because when they've come here they've had a really good time; we haven't promised the world and not delivered.

"Horst Saiger [from Liechtenstein] is coming back. He's a lovely guy, and very good for us and the city. He promotes us in Europe and has a huge social media following. This is his third time here."

Overseas riders have escaped the UK winter, had a New Zealand holiday and got in some good racing.

"When they've gone back they've all said positive things about us." Now DJ Carl Cox and his motorsport company has picked up the baton and is sponsoring riders.

"They've said they'll help, and they've just done it. It's working very well."

Carl Cox will also be entertaining at Frank Bar + Eatery in the evening after the Cemetery Circuit. That will bring a lot of people in, says Flea.

Spectator crowds range from 8-10,000 around the circuit but Flea would like to see more stands.

"I've got to bring everything in from out of town, there's nothing here." He would like to see events people get together and share locally made stands — Masters Games, Jet Sprints, Cemetery Circuit, the Drags, rowing.

The Cemetery Circuit has the ultimate in safety with huge amounts of air fencing held in place by water-filled plastic barriers.

"The Fire Service goes around the night before and fills them up for us. It comes back to the fact it's a community event. Fire Service, Hookers, Emmetts ... the bus depot shuts down and moves the service to Taupo Quay, Bunnings closes for the day. We appreciate all the people in Wanganui who get behind it."

Businesses on the street circuit are accommodating, with the BP petrol station closing its pumps and only operating its shop, and others closing completely.

"We see ourselves as caretakers of [the event] and hope that we can pass it on in a very good state and that it keeps going."

Whanganui people can save money on Cemetery Circuit admission up until the week before racing. Tickets are $35 at the gate but can be purchased for $25 at i-Site on Taupo Quay.