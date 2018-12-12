WEDNESDAY

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, December 12, 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).

Advertisement

THURSDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix: The End of Wordsworth Street.

When: Thursday, December 13, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

ABBA SHOW

What: ABBAsolutely fABBAulous.

When: Thursday, December 13, 8pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $65.25. Group 6+ $60.25. Child to 13yrs $34.75

PANTO

What: Dick Whittington and his Cat, written by Roger Hall, directed by Chris McKenzie.

When: Thurs 13 & Fri 14 Dec 6.30pm; Sat 15 & Sunday 16 Dec 2pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Adult $25, Child U15 $15, Senior/Student $20, Family 2A+2C $70. Rep member discounts apply.

SATURDAY

TREE DECORATING

What: Remembering children who have died too soon. An invitation to families who have experienced the death of a child. Wind chimes, Christmas decorations and mementos will be placed in the trees sheltering the Chrildren's Area and Stillborn Area. Bring an item for the tree plus flowers or fresh petals.

When: Saturday, December 15, 1.30pm.

Where: Aramoho Cemetery. Take the first left at the cemetery, McNeill St. Children's Area Block P. Stillborn Area - turn into McNeill St, go to far end and turn left.

Details: www.thecompassionatefriends.org.nz. By visiting these places where many of our children rest, we can leave something of beauty and peace there.

7 DAYS LIVE

What: The comedy current affairs show comes to Whanganui.

When: Saturday, December 15, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Age advice 15+. Including fees: Adult $56. Group 10+ $51. Senior /Student $51.

HANDCRAFTS MARKET

What: Handcraft Wanganui Christmas Market. Quality Handcrafts suitable for Christmas and other party needs sold by local people.

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room accessible from the riverside.

When: Saturday, December 15, 9am-1pm

Details: Contact: Carol Neal 344 8081.

SUNDAY

LITURGY

What: Meri Kirihimete. (Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time).

When: Sunday, December 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Annual General Meeting.

When: Sunday, December 16, 3pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre Awa Room, 19 Taupo Quay, river entrance.

Details: Enquiries to Kirsty theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819. The next public talks will resume from February 2019.

ON NOW

OFF THE WALL GALLERY

What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.

Were: 180 Victoria Ave.

When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Heads Road, a cranial-themed group show featuring 40 artists.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

GALLERY 85

What: You Swing, I Sway, new sculptural works by Rachael Garland.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.

When: Until January 20

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Not As We Know It: New Directions in Glass.

When: Until February 20, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Conor Clarke's post Tylee residency exhibition: The End of Wordsworth Street

When: until March 17, 2019.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: free

COMING UP

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with gospel eyes, at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7m-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

REGULAR

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

WHAT: Relocated from CREATIONS, DREAM-IMAGINE-CREATE. Try something different by joining in a one off workshop or a fortnightly group learning to furthur inhance your skills working with the eco friendly product hardener Powertex. We work throughout the year with like minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, giving you the experence of creating unique items that you did not believe that you could make, it that simple. All requirements for workshops are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop on the day. Cost depends on what is made.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening. Workshops are being arranged for the next few weeks and for the start of the new year. Be sure to pop in and see our display.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: for information re the workshops: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

REGULAR

AL-ANON MEETINGS

What: Confidential and anonymous programme for those affected by a friend's or family member's drinking.

When: Tuesdays, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Rooms, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: No fees but koha appreciated

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities throughout the year. New members welcome. Reasonable annual subscription.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments.

When: Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Bookings appreciated.

Cost: $10 per person.

Contact the editor at paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz