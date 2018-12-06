Fifteen-year-old Heath McKenzie, a year 10 student at Wanganui High School, is a busy lad, playing football, cricket and athletics when he's not rehearsing for his lead role in Dick Whittington and His Cat.

He's been in a few shows — The Wind in the Willows and Alice in Wonderland. — where he's been singing and dancing.

"I did dance a bit in the other shows but this is the first time I've had to sing on my own.

Everyone is so lovely and supportive that I've overcome my fears and Kieran's a great singing coach so that helps. It also helps that the director is my uncle so I feel comfortable about asking him things if I have any questions." Does he have any pets?

"Yes, just one, a cat," he told me.

Silly question really wasn't it?

Dick Whittington and His Cat plays at Repertory Theatre from December 13-23 with evening performances on December 13,14, 20 and 21 at 6.30pm and matinees on December 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 2pm.