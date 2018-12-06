I had a bit of an epiphany in the weekend, brought about after meeting some amazing new people, who bring with them fresh ideas and new conversation.

I believe I now understand a little more about the barriers in people's way when it comes to facing up to things that they deep down know they need to address. It appears that the average human needs to stay in denial until something happens that screams for their attention and then when things do break down they have this expectation of a quick fix to take away the acuteness of it all. My advice? Start listening and take small steps while there is an element of control. When I think back to where I took the leap "inwards" I felt like I was at a point of choosing life, or death! Only those who have been to this point will understand that sentence. No crystal, no healing, no counsellor, no religion, no GP, no lotion or potion, no amount of exercise, no relationship, no-thing or no-one was having any significant impact on my wellbeing and I just knew that it was time to go "in".

Why it took me 10 years to get to that point, who knows! Maybe it was just to make sure that I really understood this stuff! But I'm really grateful that I chose life — because it's freaking amazing! It's this experience that drives me to want to share what I know.

Knowledge is for the mind and without using our knowledge we can't turn it into experience and wisdom. We don't HAVE to wait for things to get really bad before we act.

We have that chance every single day to apply knowledge to change our action. A thought precedes an action and a response. Let's not wait for our external environment to change before we are happy, find ways to be happy NOW and the external environment will change. We have this the wrong way around and we are so conditioned to it we don't even realise it. How we think, act and feel becomes our personal reality — or our personality, and we will create our lives based on our personal reality. We will be drawn to that person, that situation, that job, that whatever! We are drawn to it because it "fits" what we feel and are familiar with. Yet when what we are consistently finding ourselves drawn to isn't working for us, then WE have to change our personality and it's going to be a little uncomfortable. This is where my services step in, as I support people through the river of change. When we get too far in our past thinking then we can often be asleep to the present moment, and without being aware of the present moment we can't create the future we so want.

Understanding basic neuroscience gave me back my life. I understand that I am the creator of my own life, and I also understand how my mind affects my energy which means I am now responsible for me. This does not mean that all people or situations I encounter are pleasant, but it does mean I have choices. I can choose to feel whatever I need too. Does this feeling move me forward? And by that I mean mental freedom, gratitude and hopefulness, or does it keep me stuck in frustration, anger, bitterness, helplessness? You see, science tells us that our feelings are only based on past experiences, because every feeling comes from everything and everyone we have ever been exposed to. If we want to move past our negative feelings then we have to learn how to do that, we have to learn to be bigger than our triggers, we have to learn how to create instead of react. Ninety-five per cent of our responses are memorised behaviours by the time we are 35 years old, and we all have to learn to "undo" these behaviours. My coaching is not about what's happened, but rather how to move past stuck thinking, irrespective of the context of why it's there. How do I know this works? Because I did it when I needed to the most, and I continue to do it because I know I can. It's not exclusive to anyone; if we have a brain then we can all achieve it, but it's going to take practice, discipline, commitment and a very clear intention, as without that we are simply drifting.

