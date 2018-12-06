It is at this time of year, as we have warmer weather, that we begin spending more time enjoying the outdoor areas of our homes. And as we do, we often look to ensure there is a good mix of flowering plants in the garden to provide colour through the summer months. I am always looking for something smart, tidy and, if possible, a little different, to grow in pots.

There are always new plants being released, and over the past few years there has been a proliferation of flowering plants that are proving to be good performers. It is always hoped that when a new plant is released it will live up to its promises, and that the new and improved will be just that. It of course isn't always so, as the climatic differences between where a plant has been trialled and our growing conditions here in Whanganui are often vastly different. Consequently, so are the results of the plant in our own gardens.

Here are three particular series of new release plants that have caught my attention. They have been performing well in Whanganui gardens — they are the Inticantia series of Alstromeria, SunPatiens. Another successful range of plants to look out for is the eye catching series of Garvinea Gerbera.

The Inticancha

These are a relatively new series of Dwarf Alstroemeria, also called Peruvian Lily. These are bred to be the best dwarf Alstroemeria in the world, featuring a more compact habit with larger blooms and intense flower colours. While expensive they are easily the best and still offer good value compared to a bouquet of flowers. Eight months of blooms for the same price as one bouquet, makes them the perfect living gift for a friend or a stunning and useful addition to your own garden.

These plants have lived up to the promises made by the promoters and have been exceptional for growing in pots and gardens. Like all alstromerias they perform best in a sunny, well-drained situation. In sheltered spots around Whanganui they are evergreen but where heavier frost occurs they will be dormant in the winter months. They respond well to feeding with Novatec applied in September and January each year.

Alstromerias are generally pest free with the occasional infestation from aphids. This is controlled easily with rose spray or another insecticide. When growing in pots ensure the pot is not too small. A common reason for plants not succeeding in pots is that at the time of planting consideration is not given to how big and at what rate a plant will grow. If a pot is too small then there is little soil content for water storage for the plant to use. This results in the plant being stressed and consequently underperforms or even dies during dry periods. Use a good quality potting mix such as Natural Bark Brand of Potting Mix to ensure the plant performs at its best.

SunPatiens

"The revolutionary hybrid impatiens — transform your garden with an easy-to-grow, easy-to-enjoy plant that loves the sun as well as the shade and flaunts brilliant flowers from spring to frost. They are new and they are smoking hot! Once you have tried SunPatiens you won't go back — they are simply sizzling hot with massive flower power and lush foliage".

The above is from the New Zealand growers/ promoters of SunPatiens — they really do sound fantastic don't they! They are a type of New Guinea Impatiens that have been grown for years. Unlike the New Guinea varieties, however, these have been bred to grow in the full sun which does open up many more growing situations around the garden. They were first released a few years ago and have proven that they do well in Whanganui. In situations of light frost or frost free spots these will grow for a number of seasons. They grow 45-60cm high and up to 90cm wide. There is a good range of colours including blush pink, carmine red, deep rose, light coral, lilac, magenta, orange and spreading salmon.

Garvinea gerberas

Traditionally gerberas have been notoriously difficult to keep alive for long periods. Their sensitivity to overwatering, humidity and fungus disease had put them into the too-hard basket for many. However the alluring flowers of the gerbera make them a highly desirable plant. Into their fifth season now in New Zealand is a new generation of gerbera. Garvinea Gerbera is a revolutionary new gerbera with a unique combination of features. Using genetics from wild South African plants, breeders have managed to come up with a colour palette of strong, prolific, free-flowering gerberas with cold tolerance and superior pest and disease resistance.

There are a number of vibrant colours available. Garvinea are happy in full sun to part shade and look gorgeous mass planted in garden beds and large containers. What Garvinea lacks in flower size compared to other gerberas is more than made up for by the quantity of flowers, with the average plant yielding well over 70 blooms per year. They provide continuous colour from spring right through summer to the end of autumn. Garvinea are winter hardy and survive where temperatures may drop to -5°C. Come spring the flowers will start popping up for another long season. Being pest and disease tolerant means that Garvinea are much easier to grow than most other gerberas. They thrive best in sunny well drained situations as they resent wet feet.

So here we are, now just over two and a half weeks out from Christmas. If you need some relaxation and escape from the "silly season", take a few moments out in the garden and see if you have a spot to try some of these "new generation" of colour plants, or think about giving one as a colourful gift under the tree.

Have a colourful and relaxing week!

Gareth Carter is General Manager of Springvale Garden Centre.