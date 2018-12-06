As the end of the year approaches there is no slowing down in our schedule, even as the days race toward the festive season.

On the last Sunday in November we held our third Womancraft Market showcasing women crafters, creators and makers. Thanks to the enthusiasm of our committee member Maria Lawless, this event comes together sweetly every time, with an amazing array of dedicated women who patiently and lovingly make their wares by hand. It's wonderful to see the Ladies' Rest come alive in a different way, and it's a good opportunity for us to greet some new visitors. In a heritage building with such a unique history, it really is one of Whanganui's treasures.

If you haven't yet popped in, you're always welcome to come in for an informal tour, drop in on Tuesday from 10am-12pm, or Wednesday through Friday from 10am-2pm. Appointments are available outside of these times weekdays, simply drop me a line to arrange a time. A reminder that we also have a top-notch selection of pre-loved clothes in our "dress up box" boutique, so do call in for a browse.

In more than 30 years of continued service in Whanganui the Women's Network has always been a small organisation capable of big things. We operate on a pretty lean budget with huge heart, and our innovation remains fresh. The success of our La Fiesta festival programme celebrating women and community every February/March is just one example of this. That it is unique in New Zealand comes as no surprise to us, and it is the envy of much larger communities, with inquiries coming from as far away as Australia, Canada and England. 2019 will represent the 10th year that this programme has run in its festival format, and we have some exciting activities rolling in as work continues on finalising the schedule. Look out for the full line up being revealed soon.

La Fiesta launches on February 14 with a celebration of love as "One Billion Rising" once again fills Majestic Square.

Organising La Fiesta takes a huge amount of time, energy, skill and enthusiasm. As the event co-ordinator I manage this among my other duties leading the Women's Network: directly interfacing with everyone who comes in our door; providing support for our frontline volunteers; organising the administration, marketing and promotion, service development, networking, representation on a variety of advisory groups and collaborative projects, and fundraising. Your help keeping our service running is invaluable to us, and to the women and whanau that we support.

Consider making a donation to us this Christmas, and we'll ensure that every penny goes toward making a difference in the lives of local women and families. We are looking for 10 people to be star sponsors at $100 each, and 10 wonder folk to sponsor $50 each.

This will help us to respond to the more than 5000 client contacts we process each year, and to: develop action plans for change to enable women to reclaim their self-confidence and to make healthier choices; to support women back into work through employment mentoring and career mapping; to assist pregnant women to engage with midwives early in their pregnancy and to gain the wrap-around support they need; to provide social connection for women newly resident in Whanganui, women who would otherwise feel isolated and alone; and to find ways to ensure that all women can live safer and happier lives. If you would like to give the gift of a donation this Christmas, please email: womnet.wang@callplus.net.nz or leave a message via phone 345 6833. The continued success of the Women's Network depends on the support of our community. Together, we can continue to make positive change for women, and for all our people.