"What we do for ourselves dies with us, what we do for others and the world remains and is immortal." — Albert Pine

A time to do for others is time well spent. I find this Christmas time different. I move into a time of life where family have their own arrangements, things to do or they live far away. A time where the older generation has passed and a feeling of being an orphan drifts around me, and I recognise the mantle of age and wisdom is mine to wear.

I think of generations that surround me and the reasons we do the things we do at Christmas time. I hear many people say, "it is for the children," but it is more than that. It is a time of getting together, either physically or through social media. A time to do something for others. A time to make contact across the generations by whatever way possible. I think I will enjoy the peace I feel as a part of my generation and be open to the changes of the next two generations that have come upon me quicker than I imagined they might.

This peace I feel reminds me of when I was a keen follower of Sai Baba, an Indian Guru, spiritual leader, and philanthropist. I remember a saying of his — "Life is a song — sing it", and I did and still do as music lives within me. "Life is a game — play it" and I learned to play and try new things. "Life is a challenge — meet it". I have met many challenges as I wander through my life. "Life as a dream", and we need encouragement to "realise it". "Life is a sacrifice" and we are to "offer it". Sai Baba ended his encouragement with "Life is love and we are to enjoy it". All wonderful encouragement for living in whichever generation we might belong. Sai Baba and his devotees were some of the special people for me. They were the angels in my life at the right moment.

Another gem from Sai Baba is that we should "Love one another and help others to rise to the higher levels, simply by pouring out love". So, my friends remember as we get closer to Christmas — pouring out love is infectious and the greatest healing energy. Arohanui. Shirley-Joy.

Advertisement

For my book Mission in the City — Hopes and Dreams, email me at belbarow@gmail.com — a great gift for Christmas.