WEDNESDAY

CAROLS IN THE BARN

What: Carols in the Barn with donkeys Timothy and Oliver, and ponies Wee man and Mohawk. Fund raiser for Whanganui RDA. Bring your own rug or seating.

When: Wednesday, December 5 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Follow the stars at 37 Downes Ave off Peakes Rd to the barn.

Details: Contact Wendy Ward 343 8884.

THURSDAY

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: A Light Among Shadows. A film about Edith Collier, directed by Michael Heath.

When: Thursday, December 6 at 6.30pm.

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.

Details: $10 tickets at the Sarjeant or on the door.

FRIDAY

U3A XMAS PARTY

What: U3A end of year function and Christmas party, featuring Irish band Muirsheen Durkin.

When: Friday, December 7, 1-4pm.Where: Masonic Hall on corner of Keith and Dublin streets.

Details: For catering numbers contact Jenny Spencer by December 1 — 343 7348 or 027 498714, or gunston16@gmail.com

TATTLETALE SAINTS

When: Friday, December 7, 7.30-9.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Door sales $25. Pre-sales at Sarjeant on the Quay $20 or call 06 349 0506.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Annual Christmas show.

When: Friday, December 7, 6-9pm, and Saturday, December 8, 4-8pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

SATURDAY

SCHOLA SACRA

What: Schola Sacra Choir presents Sing Noel — poems, readings and carols for Christmas. Conducted by Roy Tankersley; organist Jonathan Berkahn with local string players and soloist Iain Tetley.

When: Saturday, December 8, 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Anglican church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Adults $20, Seniors $15, School Children free. Tickets available from Royal Wanganui Opera House, ph 06 349 0511, rwoh@royaloperahouse.co.nz

BROTHERHOOD OF HUMANITY

What: Empower yourself with the knowledge of the hidden secrets of Nature. Is the Earth hollow beneath our feet? A genuine explanation of the Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis? Who is the great God Pan? The Secret of Creation? The Findhorn Garden? Who believes in fairies and folklore?

When: Saturday, December 8, 2-4pm.

Where: Community Arts building (downstairs Lecture Room) 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: 3442702

SUNDAY

WANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: 120th Jubilee Concert, Celebrating Men. Guest artists Ben Power (piano) and Guitarsafire (guitar trio).

When: Sunday, December 9, 2.30pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Cash door sales $20, students free.

BOOK LAUNCH

What: Launch of children's book Tiger and the Talking Pond by Wendy Ward. Come and meet the SPCA kittens and hear about Tiger the tabby kitten and the talking pond, and his other adventures. Afternoon tea. Copies of the book will be on sale.

When: Sunday, December 9, 2pm.

Where: Springvale Playcentre, Fox Rd.

Details: Wendy Ward 343 8884.

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

What: Turakina District and Community Christmas Carol Service

When: Sunday, December 9 at 6.30pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Turakina.

Details: All welcome. Light refreshments afterwards.

IRISH MUSIC

What: Irish Band Muirsheen Durkin.

When: Sunday, December 9, midday to 1.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish Pub.

ON NOW

OFF THE WALL GALLERY

What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.

Were: 180 Victoria Ave.

When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Heads Road, a cranial-themed group show featuring 40 artists.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

GALLERY 85

What: You Swing, I Sway, new sculptural works by Rachael Garland.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.

When: Until January 20

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

COMING UP

GREEN DRINKS

What: December Green Drinks, Soapbox Edition. Whanganui Green Drinks is a branch of Green Drinks International, an apolitical social networking event for anyone interested in sustainability and all things green. For this meeting organisers are looking for 10 soapbox volunteers to speak for two minutes.

When: Tuesday, December 11, 5.30pm.

Where: Mint cafe and Bar, Majestic Square.

Details: whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, December 12, 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).

TREE DECORATING

What: Remembering children who have died too soon. An invitation to families who have experienced the death of a child. Wind chimes, Christmas decorations and mementos will be placed in the trees sheltering the Chrildren's Area and Stillborn Area. Bring an item for the tree plus flowers or fresh petals.

When: Saturday, December 15, 1.30pm.

Where: Aramoho Cemetery. Take the first left at the cemetery, McNeill St. Children's Area Block P. Stillborn Area - turn into McNeill St, go to far end and turn left.

Details: www.thecompassionatefriends.org.nz. By visiting these places where many of our children rest, we can leave something of beauty and peace there.

HANDCRAFTS MARKET

What: Handcrafts Wangamui Christmas Market. Quality Handcrafts suitable for Christmas and other party needs sold by local people.

Where: Back room Community @ the arts, 19 Taupo Quay, Wanganui. Access can be from the river end too.

When: Saturday, December 15, 9am-1pm

Details: Contact: Carol Neal 344 8081.

LITURGY

What: Meri Kirihimete. (Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time).

When: Sunday, December 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Annual General Meeting.

When: Sunday, December 16, 3pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre Awa Room, 19 Taupo Quay, river entrance.

Details: Enquiries to Kirsty theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819. The next public talks will resume from February 2019.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with gospel eyes, at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7m-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

REGULAR

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

WHAT: Relocated from Creations. Join in a one-off workshop or a fortnightly group working with eco-friendly Powertex. We work throughout the year with like minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, creating unique items that you did not believe that you could make. All requirements for workshops are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop on the day. Cost depends on what is made.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening. Workshops are being arranged for the next few weeks and for the start of the new year. Be sure to pop in and see our display.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room.

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities throughout the year. New members welcome. Reasonable annual subscription.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments.

When: Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Bookings appreciated.

Cost: $10 per person.

