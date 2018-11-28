December has its Christmas traditions and one that has evolved for the Wanganui Tramping Club is a weekend visit to Taumarunui.

It began in 2011 when we overnighted and had a couple of day trips with the Taumarunui Tramping Club. It was so much fun we went back the next year and now the visit has become an annual event.

In the last seven years club members have been taken to all sorts of places. There's no doubt that the best way to explore a new patch is to go with the locals. Next month we will have a farm walk north of Taumarunui on the Saturday and on the Sunday will explore some walks around the town including the riverbank walk from Cherry Grove.

Other highlights of December will be a multi-day tramp over the Queen Charlotte track, a day trip to Tongariro National Park and an overnighter to Waihaha hut in Pureoroa Forest Park. Ridgy Lythgoe usually takes the last tramp of the year and this time it is a crossover of Tongariro National Park from the Desert Rd to Whakapapa Village.

The club's full programme for December is:

■ Fri-Sat Nov 30-Dec 1, help with The Goat race, leader Margret

■ Sat 1, Mangaweka boulders, leaders Margie and Barbara

■ Sun-Fri 2 to 7, Queen Charlotte track, leader Carolyn

■ Sat or Sun 8 or 9, Rangi Hut, leader Bruce

■ Sat-Sun 15-16, Taumarunui weekend, leader Dave

■ Sat-Sun 15-16, Waihaha Hut, leader Tracey

■ Sat or Sun 22 or 23, Tongariro flower power, leader Basil

■ Sat or Sun 22 or 23, Tongariro National Park crossover, leader Ridgy

Make all inquiries about trips to Barbara phone 348 9149 or Dorothy phone 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walks on December 6 and 20 and a shorter one for the TT2 group on December 13. The Wednesday contact is Margret, phone 344 3899, and the Thursday contact is Val, phone 345 0456.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. Contact Barbara at 348 9149 or visit www.wanganuitrampingclub.net.

The next club meeting at the Deerstalkers' Hall, Peat St, at 6pm on Wednesday, December 5 will feature the club's end of year barbecue followed by an illustrated talk by Basil and Tracey Hooper on their recent trip to Canada.