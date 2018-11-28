"Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn't come from a store." — Dr Seuss

As the helping agencies enter into the season of giving, I am mindful of how much the world has changed, or maybe just the western world. For people in many countries, Christmas comes and goes much like any other day, the long walk for water, a queue for food, or crops to be tended to. In western countries it is more about the hurrying and scurrying to get presents, the presents on our family members wish lists, or a present that will bring smiles to children's faces. All this in the view of the multitude of Santa's appearing everywhere in malls, shops and at parades. I want to say — "Bah humbug". Yet I used to think the same way, finding a way to make sure everyone had a great Christmas and got lots of presents.

We focus on family gatherings where sometimes the stress and strain of getting on, often led to separations that go on much longer than December. Some of us face a long journey, and there is worry about safety on the roads and the everchanging weather patterns.

"One in five families can't afford Christmas," — the headlines tell us. The pressure is on not only to do for us, but to find a little extra for a needy family. Remember — Christmas doesn't come from a store. Christmas comes from feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, forgiving the guilty, welcoming the unwanted, caring for those who are unwell, loving our enemies and doing to others in a way we would want them to do for us. I have a question for you — why wait for Christmas to do that? Christmas, my friends, is love in action. Every time we give and love, it's Christmas!

Let the song of the angels be heard as we enter this time of giving and loving. My angels remind me they act as role models to help and give to others and they remind me that this must be done without expectation of anything in return.

Lighten up, have a little fun, laughter is healing, look on the lighter side of life. Whether you believe in Angels or not, they will bring magic, fun and joy to Christmas. Arohanui.

Shirley-Joy Barrow is the author of Mission in the City: Hopes and Dreams — My Story, published by Philip Garside Publishing Ltd.

E-mail: belbarow@clear.net.nz