Volunteer Whanganui supports 103 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

■ Parking Wardens

■ General Hands

■ Crowd Controllers/ Wardens

■ First Aiders

■ Hostesses

■ Special Olympics Xmas Wrappers

■ Budget Advisor

■ YMCA Holiday Programme Assistant

■ Masters Games 2019 Assistants

■ Street Collectors

■ Tram Conductors/ Motorman

■ Tough Kid Event Marshall

■ Stall Assistant — River Market

■ Art Aide Support Person

■ Multiple Sclerosis Walking Companion

■ Story writer

■ Radio Operator

■ Assistant Swimming Coach

■ Recreation Support Assistant

■ Treasurer/ Bookkeeper

■ Gym Companion

■ Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

■ Indoor Bowls Co-coaching Assistant

■ Festival Assistant

■ Remedial Reading Tutor

■ Back Stage Crew Member

■ Craft Room Group Assistant

■ Health Shuttle Driver

■ Outing Support Workers

■ Art Co-ordinator

■ Minute Taker

■ Horse Groomer and Handler

■ Retail Market Assistant

■ Indoor Bowls Coach

■ GirlGuiding Specialist Assistant

■ GirlGuiding NZ Youth Leaders

■ Recreational Therapist Assistant

■ Van Driver/ Furniture Pickups

■ Forest Sanctuary Workers

■ Op Shop Assistants and Drivers

If you are interested in any of these Volunteer positions please come and see us.

Room 106, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building" Wanganui.

Opening hours: Monday — Thursday 9am — 4pm. Ph (06) 3479430 or email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz