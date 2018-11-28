Thanksgiving has just occurred in America. It is a day when family and friends gather to share what they are grateful for and celebrate the bounty of the recent harvest, and is always the fourth Thursday in November. Black Friday follows. These contrasting symbols define the US today.

On one hand, people gather to share experiences and express what they are thankful for while they recognise the abundance of food and camaraderie. On the other hand, retailers slash prices, open early and have had to quell rioting customers with many buying things they think they need. These two days that highlight a dichotomy in the American psyche is fascinating to watch from afar.

When I was growing up in Madison, New Jersey we always had "strays" come for Thanksgiving. We opened our house to friends who were not able to get back to their family who were invited to join us for a special feast. And, feast we did! Mom always cooked a 20 pound (9kg) turkey served with all the trimmings of stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, spinach with whatever else was deemed tasty. Then pie for dessert. Dad loved pecan pie and Mom loved apple pie, so we had both!

Black Friday is known as the start to the Christmas shopping season and did not really become prominent until the mid 1980s, with retailers touting their goods at a discount. In the beginning, riots would occur with people stampeding at the door as customers rushed in to grab the best deal.

One day is about gratitude and the other is about commercialism. Both are about gluttony. Thanksgiving has an often over-abundance of food while the following day has an abundance of discounts for items you may think you need, but really don't.

And, during all this feasting and shopping, does a thought occur or a conversation happen about the plight of the Native Americans who planted the land for the first harvest? I think answering this question is another column and an essential conversation. For now, I want to focus on what we are grateful for.

I've been travelling a lot lately and have been away from home far too much. Because of my current work, I am out of Whanganui for long periods of time. My garden is a mess and the house needs a good clean! Aside from domestic duties, I feel like I am missing attending studio openings, wandering around the markets, strolling through the gardens at Bason, enjoying the beach, and catching up with friends and neighbours.

All this time travelling has got me thinking about what I am grateful for, our community and what a sense of community means to me. I believe that we all should add value, in our own special way, to the community where we live. The value that I currently give is in writing an occasional column, and, hopefully, inspiring others, or at least an attempt to make you think. For you, adding value may be to donate time, money or an item you no longer use to help others in the community.

Whatever it is that you are grateful for or do for this community, we cannot as a kind society, continue to survive and thrive without the support of others.

No matter what time of year, don't you think it is important to reflect on, then act upon doing something for our community? What are you most grateful for?

I am grateful for the opportunities being in Whanganui has presented and I am thankful for the wonderful people who have been supportive of my journey.