Artist friends Pauline Allomes and Simone Jacquat have teamed up for a joint exhibition at Pauline's gallery at 4 Barrack St.

Nature's Forms is a nine-day exhibition featuring Pauline's paintings and Simone's sculptures. Pauline is renowned for her unique word art (micography) and lush bush landscapes in various media.

"Every one of these paintings here, I've been to that place and taken an image of it. When I paint it I can feel myself walking down that path." Included in this exhibition are dinner plate-sized circular monochrome works executed in fine pens.

The two front rooms of Pauline's house will be gallery spaces, with one room reserved for black and white works. Simone's works will flow from inside to out on the courtyard.

Simone Jacquat and a sculpture Where the Ocean Meets the Land. PICTURE / SUPPLIED

Both Pauline and Simone are former members of Fine Arts Whanganui and have opted to go independent.

"Simone always felt that my work complements hers," says Pauline, "We called it Nature's Forms because she works with the raw material of nature, chisels it, carves it, works with anything, ceramics, wood or stone; and, of course, I work with nature by painting it. So she always felt we made a good combination. And we're good mates as well."

Nature's Forms is on display at 4 Barrack St from November 30 to December 9, 10am-4pm daily.