'Tis the season, and Whanganui, a city blessed with choirs, is seeing their end-of-year performances, with proceeds often going to a charity or similarly good cause.

Wanganui Community Choir is holding the year's final concert — A Southern Christmas — on Saturday, December 1, with money raised going to help local woman Briar Novis, recently returned from Russia where she underwent a procedure to try to stop the progress of her multiple sclerosis.

Choir president Shona Rush and librarian Anne Strong say the choir members agreed that assisting Briar was a good choice.

Many Whanganui people know Briar from her days of working in the family shop, Great NZ Gifts, or, lately, in Countdown supermarket.

The Community Choir will be performing a casual concert with Christmas and secular songs and some special guests — singers Shelley Walls and David Tipi, and musician Michael Smyth.

"There will be quite a variety and the Youth Choir will sing as well," says Shona.

The Community Choir is directed and conducted by Lynn Whiteside and accompanied by Abigail Livesay.

Wanganui Community Choir

A Southern Christmas

Saturday, December 1 at 2pm, followed by afternoon tea

Christ Church Anglican church, Wicksteed St.

Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 Free. Bookings at i-Site Whanganui, 31 Taupo Quay.