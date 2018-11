The women of Belmont had their prizegiving last Tuesday at the clubrooms, with refreshments provided by Essence Catering.

This year's prize winners are, in no particular order:

Heather Jarrett, Lyn Boyle, Jenny Thomson, Prue McDowall, Margaret Cooper, Sue Jones, Joy Mummery, Karen Bukholt, Val Burnham, Ann Fogden, Jan Nixon, Naomi Forsyth, Shirley Pearce, Mary Faulkner, Catherine Baeyertz and Frances Tunbridge.

Congratulations to all.