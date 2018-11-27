WEDNESDAY

SAVE THE CHILDREN

What: Open day. Variety of gifts all reasonably priced. Afternoon tea provided.

When: Wednesday, November 28, 2-4pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: More information phone Sue on 345 2211.

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, November 28, 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).

THURSDAY

REGENER8

What: Kindergarten for grown ups. A little mindful play, come and join us.

When: Thursday, November 29, 10am-midday.

Where: Double Farley, Watt St.

Details: Deirdra@xtra.co.nz

SATURDAY

CHRISTMAS CAROLS

What: "Friends of St Peter's" invite all for Christmas carols followed by supper.

When: Saturday, December 1, 8-9pm.

Where: St Peter's Church, Koromiko Rd, Gonville.

Details: Kathleen Keith 345 7009.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: Concert — A Southern Christmas with guest artists Shelley Walls, David Tipi, Michael Smyth & the Wanganui Community Youth Choir.

When: Saturday, December 1 at 2pm.

Where: Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Concert followed by afternoon tea. Adults $20, Seniors $15, Students $10, Children under 12 Free. Bookings at i-Site Whanganui, 31 Taupo Quay.

FRIENDS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER

What: The Whanganui River: Still the Rhine of New Zealand? Speaker — Jim Parnell, Whanganui River Historian and editor of the Whanganui River Annual.

When: Saturday, December 1, 2pm-4.30pm.

Where: St Pauls Presbyterian Church Hall, 112 Guyton St.

Details: Gold coin donation admission.

ADVENT REFLECTION

When: Saturday, December 1, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Cost $20. To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

HANDCRAFTS MARKET

What: Handcrafts Wangamui Christmas Market. Quality Handcrafts suitable for Christmas and other party needs sold by local people.

Where: Back room Community @ the arts, 19 Taupo Quay, Wanganui. Access can be from the river end too.

When: Saturday, December 1 and 15, 9am-1pm

Details: Contact: Carol Neal 344 8081.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

DANCE SHOW

What: Shirley McDouall School of Dance presents Snow White and a Showcase of Dance.

When: Saturday, December 1 and Sunday December 2, 5pm both days.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $18; Child $13; Senior / Friends of the Opera House $16.

SUNDAY

SENIOR CITIZENS' OUTING

What: Entertainment is Muirsheen Durkin, Irish band.

When: Sunday, December 2, 2pm. Pick-up from your home at approx 1.30.

Details: $7 includes afternoon tea. To book Ring Patricia Baudet 345 5282.

DANCESPORT

What: Monthly dance. Theme: "Christmas Party". Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, Social dances.

When: Sunday, December 2, 7-9.30pm followed by supper.

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.

Details: Members $5, Non-members $10. Information Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823.

TUESDAY

FUNDRAISER MOVIE NIGHT

What: Bludgeon, Orcas of the Land as screened in the 2018 NZ Film Festival. Made by Ryan Heron and Andy Deere of Whanganui.

When: Tuesday, December 4 at 7pm.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre. Watt St.

Details: Tickets $15 from Footloose Shoe Store 90 Victoria Ave or at the door. All proceeds to Parkinson's Whanganui.

ON NOW

OFF THE WALL GALLERY

What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.

Were: 180 Victoria Ave.

When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Glen Hayward, DENDROCHRONOLOGY (until December 2); 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

RAYNER BROTHERS GALLERY

What: Heads Road, a cranial-themed group show featuring 40 artists.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

GALLERY 85

What: You Swing, I Sway, new sculptural works by Rachael Garland.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm. Runs until Saturday, December 22.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.

When: Until January 20

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

COMING UP

CAROLS IN THE BARN

What: Carols in the Barn with donkeys Timothy and Oliver, and ponies Wee man and Mohawk. Fund raiser for Whanganui RDA. Bring your own rug or seating.

When: Wednesday, December 5 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Follow the stars at 37 Downes Ave off Peakes Rd to the barn.

Details: Contact Wendy Ward 343 8884.

WANGANUI SMALL BUSINESS FORUM

What: This will be an open forum this month so come along with any subjects you wish to air, and perhaps share your objectives for the coming year. No charge, just buy a coffee or lunch.

When: Wednesday, December 6, 12.30pm.

Where: 25 Somme Parade Café.

U3A XMAS PARTY

What: U3A end of year function and Christmas party, featuring Irish band Muirsheen Durkin.

When: Friday, December 7, 1-4pm.Where: Masonic Hall on corner of Keith and Dublin streets.

Details: For catering numbers contact Jenny Spencer by December 1 — 343 7348 or 027 498714, or gunston16@gmail.com

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Annual Christmas show.

When: Friday, December 7, 6-9pm, and Saturday, December 8, 4-8pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

BROTHERHOOD OF HUMANITY

What: Empower yourself with the knowledge of the hidden secrets of Nature. Is the Earth hollow beneath our feet? A genuine explanation of the Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis? Who is the great God Pan? The Secret of Creation? The Findhorn Garden? Who believes in fairies and folklore?

When: Saturday, December 8, 2-4pm.

Where: Community Arts building (downstairs Lecture Room) 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: 3442702

BOOK LAUNCH

What: Launch of children's book Tiger and the Talking Pond by Wendy Ward. Come and meet the SPCA kittens and hear about Tiger the tabby kitten and the talking pond, and his other adventures. Afternoon tea. Copies of the book will be on sale.

When: Sunday, December 9, 2pm.

Where: Springvale Playcentre, Fox Rd.

Details: Wendy Ward 343 8884.

WANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: 120th Jubilee Concert, Celebrating Men. Guest artists Ben Power (piano) and Guitarsafire (guitar trio).

When: Sunday, December 9, 2.30pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Cash door sales $20, students free.

LITURGY

What: Meri Kirihimete.

When: Sunday, December 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, challenges us to look with gospel eyes, at social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7m-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

REGULAR

COTTON-ON QUILTING CLUB

What: Quilting & embroidery group. Classes and speakers on related topics.

When: 1st Saturday of every month except January.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner of Dublin and Keith sts, 10.30am-3pm.

Details: Lesley on 344 8477 or Carolyn, Wyndy9611@gmail.com

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

WHAT: Relocated from Creations. Join in a one-off workshop or a fortnightly group working with eco-friendly Powertex. We work throughout the year with like minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, creating unique items that you did not believe that you could make. All requirements for workshops are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop on the day. Cost depends on what is made.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room (next to library).

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Contact: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities throughout the year. New members welcome. Reasonable annual subscription.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments.

When: Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Bookings appreciated.

Cost: $10 per person.

