Whanganui potters Andrea Du Chatenier and Rick Rudd have accumulated plenty of prizes for their ceramic works over the years, but they both recently added to their tally by each winning merit awards at the Portage Ceramic Awards 2018.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery in Titirangi, Auckland on November 8.

Andrea, a Fine Arts Lecturer on the Bachelor of Design & Arts at UCOL Whanganui and a successful artist, has recently returned from Denmark, having last year won a residency at the International Ceramic Centre in Guldagergaard. Soon she is off to the US to enjoy three months' residency at Vermont Studio Centre as a result of picking up the Wallace Arts Trust Vermont Award for her work Untitled (Celestial Blue Cave Drawing). The award is presented to New Zealand artists for work in contemporary painting, sculpture and photography,

"That's quite big for me, in that it's ceramics in an open field of art," she says.

Rick is owner and curator of Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics in Whanganui and also a successful artist of long and respected standing.

Now, she and Rick have brought home to Whanganui two of the three merit awards from The Portage. The other was won by Dunedin's Jim Cooper.

"There were four awards," says Rick. "The winning one was done by two Korean artists from Henderson [Sang-Sool Shim and Keum-Sun Lee]. They've been in several times." The winning work is a large vase entitled In the Beautiful Dream.

Andrea and Rick both submitted two works and all four pieces were selected as finalists.

Andrea described the differences in their work.

"[Mine] are really about these intense surfaces. They're almost the antithesis of Rick, who is pared back and about form and shape. Mine is about surface and indulgences."

Andrea's merit award-winning piece in stoneware and porcelain is called Celestial Forest.

Andrea's two are a development on last year's one that won the residency. That piece is on display at Quartz.

Rick's merit award-winning piece, Teapot, has been purchased by this year's Portage judge, American artist Bari Ziperstein, from Los Angeles.

The 2018 Portage Ceramic Awards finalists' work will be on display at Te Uru in Titirangi February 10 next year.