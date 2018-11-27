JOAN:

I love being part of Sylvia's Tappers, a group of mature ladies, with or without previous dancing experience, all of whom want the fun, mind-to-body exercise and joy of learning to tap. I have been a member off and on now for two years and, though I have made little progress, love every minute of our classes. I so very much admire the others in the group who have reached such a high standard and are so good to watch.

Our teacher is Sylvia Shepherd. She is the epitome of good humour, patience and skill. We meet weekly at the Greyhound Stadium (!) where, in a small hall with the ideal flooring, she has created a studio complete with mirrors, costumes, art works, music and endless cups of water! Chairs to recover from are within a stride of the floor!

This coming Sunday [Nov 25] the Tappers present their end of year show. It will be fun! Costumes are quite brilliant and the routines are varied and challenging. Appearing with the "girls" are The Stringalongs, a group of equally mature ladies who entertain with their ukulele skills and will bring further pleasure to their audience, encouraging foot-tapping and singing-along. There is a great choir going in Castlecliff and their leader, Sue, will be on the bill, singing for us all.

The older and wiser (?) in our city take part in an amazing variety of leisure activities. Sylvia offers one opportunity. If you are interested in joining her and us next year, just send me an email. I recommend it!

MIKE: Herewith the third and final instalment of my saga about Durham. The roads radiating from the central market place are so narrow that they are controlled by traffic lights, on a one-way basis. As we stroll up the Bailey, the cobbled street leading to Palace Green, so many memories from 60 years ago rise to the surface. The University bookshop is still there, though now challenged by two branches of Waterstones, only a few metres apart. There is Gray and Sons, robemakers, the purveyors of gowns and hoods to all academic levels. My favourite sight is always The Shakespeare, the pub we would often drop into of an evening. One vivid memory! Sixty years ago, in a pre-decimalisation Britain, a half pint of beer cost sixpence halfpenny. So narrow is the Bailey that a friend of mine was knocked over, though walking on the footpath. He was hit on the back of the neck by a lorry's wing mirror! No serious injury, fortunately!

Walking along, the main Bailey continues past Hadfield and other colleges, but a right fork leads up to Palace Green — a quite magnificent spectacle. A large grass area in the centre is flanked by some amazing buildings. Facing you is the cathedral in all its splendour. To the left are several stone buildings, plus one superb brick edifice, the largest of which served as the Education Department in my time there. To the right stands a low, single-storey construction, previously the Students' Union, now a library. Lastly, facing the cathedral, is the wonderful castle, built on a height centuries ago, providing safety for the locals and a visible deterrent to any foolhardy attackers. For many years it has been a student residence, University College.

Each year, when I enter the cathedral, I cringe at the thought of the immature, callow youth I was during my student days. In four years of living in close proximity to it, I never once went into the cathedral. Only two reasons come to mind. The first, my agnosticism. The second, and, as it now seems to me, the more important, is that I was completely lacking in appreciation of the beauties of architecture. Surely the immensity of the structure, the intricate carvings, the four-square solidity of the exterior must have impressed me? I honestly can't remember. But failing to go inside that wonderful creation on even one occasion — well, it actually makes me feel ashamed. If I lived in that city now, I would probably pay a daily visit.

JOAN: I have intended for far too long to join U3A Whanganui. This is the University of the Third Age and its many members attend talks on varied topics and meet in groups of similarly interested people. Mike and I joined last week, when attending a fascinating talk by Dr Peter Petrucci, Senior Lecturer in Linguistics at Massey. He challenged us on our knowledge of what our way of speaking tells experts about us. He then cited two criminal cases where an expert in local language patterns had proved that the two accused could not have been culpable, due to their pattern of language. In one case, the man had already been hanged as guilty. It was new food for thought and very entertaining. This Friday evening, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Massey, Dr Paul Spoonley, will give a talk. He has a fine reputation as a speaker. Interested? Contact u3awhanganui.co.nz

MIKE: Early next year Space Gallery will be moving into an even bigger…well! ... space! No need for me to say more, after Liz Wylie's excellent coverage in last weekend's 48 Hours. Emma Cunningham's Bejewelled — the Enchanted Garden is leading the run-down to the end of 2018, with two more exhibitions to follow. Emma, in my mind, has always been linked with jewellery, and there was indeed a great amount on display, all crafted from pre-existing sterling silver. She has fashioned a large number of brooches, following the shapes of leaves of five different trees, all at a very reasonable price. Some bigger works had simply "evolved", Emma told me, a sun god and a startled rabbit appealing particularly to me.

Three large boards dominate the wall on the left. A singed effect has been achieved by the use of a blow torch highlighting the grain of the wood. In addition to the found objects incorporated in the items, charcoal has been used, along with gold leaf, varnish and a touch of acrylic. A fourth board presents a falcon's head as its chief feature, the name added below in Latin, Maori and other languages.

Running till November 30, the exhibition should prove a big drawcard for husbands wishing to buy something out of the ordinary for their wives. No mooching round shops, straight in and straight out — a silver brooch ! Can't go wrong!

JOAN: I was deeply moved last week, when visiting the Aramoho Cemetery to see the magnificence of the roses there. Rows and rows of carefully tended blooms in every colour possible. Sadly, the main office was empty so I could not offer the staff, verbally, my thanks and wonder at what they achieve out there. May I do so here, and I encourage you to go and see the beauty displayed.

JOAN: I went to Specsavers recently for new glasses. I REALLY felt I must need them when I saw the staff in disguise! Each of them came out of a fairy tale — Cinderella, the Wicked Witch, Mary Poppins et al. They were as bubbly and attentive as always but the fun this zany idea created certainly sent me, and many others on their way with a smile on our faces. Great idea!

Comments and suggestions to mjstreet@xtra.co.nz