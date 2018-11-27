A group of men has met regularly at Crossfit Gym in Hatrick St, and they all have something in common. Cancer.

Some are survivors and some are undergoing treatment.

There's a core group of about 10 and they have just completed an eight-week programme of exercise — aerobic, weights, cardio — to give their bodies the extra strength and endurance to fight their common foe and its often harsh treatment.

Brian is one. He used to go to a gym and found he hated it. Now, having been part of team of like-minded men, he has changed his mind.

"I have seen a big improvement in everybody here, including myself. As long as you pace yourself, it's amazing what you can do. I really look forward to coming here."

Karli Kaea-Norman is their fitness instructor, and they all love her.

"They're an awesome group of men," she says.

John is a member of the group and he says he has seen an amazing change.

"In myself, especially. I have stress in my life and it takes care of that as well. It takes a load off your mind because your improved fitness makes you feel good."

"We've learned a lot about how to make them move better," says Karli. She originally thought there would be a lot of risk working with some of the men, according to what she read about them.

"On paper it says they shouldn't be able to complete a lot of stuff, so we just tried, and they are way fitter and stronger than their pieces of paper would suggest. What's on paper doesn't translate to what these guys can do. They surprise me every single time."

They can't always attend, as sometimes they're away getting treatment or recovering from it. But they come back as soon as they are able.

On their final day, the Cancer Society's Judy McIntyre turned up with their evaluation forms. Recently they met up for a debrief and a discussion on how it's been for them.

"We'd like to keep this going," says Judy, "But for us it's an issue of funding."

Established scientific evidence shows regular and vigorous exercise prevents some cancers, and can also reduce the incidence of cancer by 30-70 per cent, according to Exercise is Medicine Australia.

Judy says they took their cue from a programme run by the Cancer Society in Taranaki. She saw how exercise had positive effects on physical and mental health so thought Whanganui men could benefit from such a programme.

"The Men's Support Group got behind this to get it happening and a core group have put their hands up to say they'll do the programme and some have also come through the DHB.

"What's been great is that they don't want to miss the exercise groups, and if they do miss it's for a good reason. Mostly, they've consistently turned up twice a week for eight weeks and they do an hour's homework as well."

Part of the Crossfit philosophy is that exercise is part of your life so homework can consist of exercises like mowing the lawn.

"The idea was to get this exercise programme happening, see how it went, get some feedback and information and use it as leverage to apply for sponsorship to run more groups."

Judy says the men have built a strong sense of camaraderie based on a common understanding.

"They're all there for each other. It's not just the exercise, it's the support aspect as well.

"For us it's been generated by the research about the benefits of exercise, which has always been there for reducing the risk of cancer, but more and more research shows that exercise helps you recover from your treatment a lot better and increases your survivorship. Overseas, they're building gyms in hospitals."