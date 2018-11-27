A good crowd attended the launch of Henry Newrick's new publication, From the Sea to the Mountain, on Thursday, November 15.

Held in the function room of Heritage House, with the bar open and finger food circulating, there were those who helped produce the book along with plenty who wanted to buy a copy.

The hard-cover, 224-page coffee table book, heavy with photographs, invites readers to look at Whanganui with a new, favourable perspective.

Henry Newrick spoke first, acknowledging all who contributed to its publication, including Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall.

"Thanks to you and Kim Fell [Council chief executive] for taking a punt and giving us that initial order for 500 copies. That helped spur us on."

He thanked the team who worked with him: John Maslin, Doug Davidson — editors, each responsible for a different section of the book; Joe Salmon for the design; Steve Caudwell, photo editor. He also thanked the marketing team, in particular Lee Hawkins for "her tireless efforts and ongoing enthusiasm from the very beginning."

A full list of all involved is at the front of the book.

There would be further speakers and the mayor would launch the book, but before he finished, Henry introduced a surprise speaker, Sandra Fernandez.

"Barely 12 years old and in her final year at St Marcellin School, and she's already an accomplished public speaker."

Sandra spoke on the subject of community service and why it should be part of the secondary school curriculum. She had memorised her speech and presented it with a full theatrical tool-kit and clear diction.

Maurice Takarangi MNZM, Henry's life-long friend and business partner, congratulated Henry, his publishing team and all who contributed to the success of the book. He said the book was long overdue, giving a history of Whanganui with a balanced look at the two prevailing cultures that form the basis of that history.

"The book reminds me of the fact that many of us are indeed a blend of the two cultures and incorporate even other cultures."

Maurice said he felt sure the book would have wide appeal and it was a reflection on Henry's perfectionist approach in the demanding world of publishing.

His korero finished with a short waiata.

"This is a beautiful book," said the mayor. "It has heft.

"Sponsored articles tell stories of success in Whanganui — so much that makes our city fantastic to live in. We know it, but we need to broadcast it.

"This is a snapshot of Whanganui in 2018 and it gives compelling reasons why people should move here or stay a bit longer.

"I know this will be sent all over the world for Christmas."

He said this was the sixth book he has launched as mayor, then acknowledged Joan Rosier-Jones, seated in the audience, who had written and published two of those books.

Hamish launched the book and wrapped up the formalities.

Henry says the book is selling well and he anticipates that the initial print run will be sold out by March, if not sooner.

From the Sea to the Mountain may be purchased at all good bookshops, the i-Site, The Whanganui Regional Museum and also a small number of leading charity shops.