Wanganui Arts Society's annual members' exhibition is on now at Cooks Gallery by the velodrome.

"There's some beautiful work in here," says society stalwart and committee member Judy Webby.

The exhibition is on boards and on the side walls of the gallery, with paintings from the permanent collection filling out the back and front walls.

"It lets people know what went on before, where we're going and what's changing." says Judy.

There is plenty to see.

Paintings by Nancy Welsh.

John Singleton proves his versatility with a diverse range of paintings and a group of colourful slipcast ceramics, depicting vases as well as women wearing flags of different countries as scarves. His three-dimensional work is bookended with embroidered art by Barbara Vine.

Works by Richard Cotgrove and Stephanie Lockwood.

Richard Cotgrove's oil paintings of native bush and rivers stand out, as do Judy's own landscapes and rustic scenes.

Veteran painter Hilde Sutton has also put a work in the exhibition.

Stephanie Lockwood's contributions add animal and bird life to the collection.

"It's all in the eyes," says Judy. They do look alive.

"Everyone's different: that's what's so good about it."

Most of the work is for sale.

Brian Graham is a new member of the society.

The variety is immediately apparent with oils, pen and ink, acrylic, watercolours and other media providing contrast and interest. Heather Spooner favours watercolours and she has provided a number of works.

The Arts Society was formed in 1901 and their first exhibition was held a month later, opened by Richard Seddon.

"And we're still getting new members," says Judy, although they would like a few more.

Wanganui Arts Society Annual Exhibition. Cooks Gallery, until December 23. Open Saturday 10am-2pm; Monday / Tuesday 10am-3pm.