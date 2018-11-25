Robert Hoyle and John Henderson, president and secretary respectively of the Airport Control Tower Restoration Group are happy with how work has progressed on the restoration of the 57-year-old building.

The Airport Control Tower was decommissioned in 1989 and subsequently little maintenance was carried out with demolition being talked about in 2003-2004. The Restoration Group was formed to retain the tower and create an Aviation Museum and Education Centre and it subsequently obtained a lease from the Whanganui District Council. The Tower is now listed as a Category 1 Heritage building in the Council's Heritage Register and as the prototype of other Regional Towers is recognised as a building of significance nationally.

Since then the group has been raising funds for refurbishing the tower, with work being done at the cab level (top) around 2011-2012. It was not until last year that sufficient funds were raised to start refurbishment of the façade and in May of this year for sufficient funds to complete the work. The exterior was signed off as completely refurbished, watertight and weatherproof on October 31 of this year. On Sunday, December 9, the 57th anniversary of the commissioning of the tower, there will be an unveiling of the tower, marked by a simple ceremony and symbolised by raising a flag on the tower.

The occasion will include an event on the tarmac — Run the Runway Mile — with three races in the morning. Approvals have been obtained from Airways, CAA and the Airport Authority to hold the event on the understanding that the runway and tarmac areas are cleared by 1pm.

There is a skateboard race for primary and intermediate school pupils, a race for secondary school pupils, and a similar race for adults.

Spot prizes will be awarded on the day with support to date from Air Chathams, Harvey Norman, Wanganui Aero Club and Sanitarium.

"We got the airport closed for Sunday morning," says Robert.

"The first scheduled flight arrives at 1.30pm."

To get the tower to this stage started in 2004 when the late Owen Cantillon-Rice saw the need for restoration.

"A lot of effort has gone into it," says Robert. "We've persevered and now that it's got to this stage it will be easier for other sponsors and supporters. The next stage is to do the interior."

"It will be at least another two years before it's done," says John.

"I see this as just one of the opportunities to make an attraction that will draw people to Whanganui," says Robert.

The group thanked the organisations which have made the refurbishment possible: Lotteries Environment and Heritage Committee, Four Regions Trust, Infinity Foundation, Lion Foundation, Whanganui Community Trust and the Whanganui District Council in particular.

Entry forms for the Runway Mile events are available from Whanganui & Partners, Sport Whanganui, More FM and Air Chathams.