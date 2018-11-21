WEDNESDAY

TUI MOTU GROUP

What:

Tui Motu

, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Come along and contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, November 21, 7m-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

FRIDAY

REGENER8

What: Kindergarten for grown-ups! Come and play in our paintbox!

When: From 10am-midday, Friday, November 23.

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St.

Details: Contact Deirdra@xtra.co.nz to to book a place.

SATURDAY

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Lyric Singers' Lift Your Voices end of year concert. Featuring guest artists: Hot Potato; Marie Brooks & Rosie Rendell (vocal); Xavier Gregory (violin).

When: Saturday, November 24, 2pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Adults $15. Children Free. Inquiries to Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

DIABETES NZ WANGANUI BRANCH

What: Monthly meeting. Guest speaker: Dr Janet Titchener, Diabetes specialist who will inspire you to take control of your own health. For everyone including family and carers.

When: Saturday, November 24, 10am-midday.

Where: Central Baptist Chruch, 285 Wicksteed St.

Details: Info or transport phone Irene 021 622 055.

WINDOW STARS FOR CHRISTMAS

What: Practical workshop making colourful stars which make a vivid display on a window. With Carlotta Penton.

When: Saturday, November 24, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Cost: $10.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SUNDAY

WHANGANUI MUSICIANS' CLUB

What: Variety Concert "T'was the month before Christmas". A variety show featuring local musicians and singers — music of the 1950s and '60s.

When: Sunday, November 25. Doors open 1pm, music from 2pm.

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, Savage Club, Drews Ave.

Details: $10 includes afternoon tea.

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY

What: End-of-year concert featuring Annabella Stephens, Lauren Karl & Schola Sacra Choir.

When: Sunday, November 25 at 4pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: $5 entry at the door. Finger-food tea to follow.

ON NOW

OFF THE WALL GALLERY

What: Exhibition Mellow Magnificent Yellow.

Were: 180 Victoria Ave.

When: Wed-Sat, 11am-3pm or by appointment ph Christine 021 988387.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Edith Collier: Ahead of her Time (until November 25); Glen Hayward, DENDROCHRONOLOGY (until December 2); 125: Celebrating Women from the Collection (until February 2).

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: In the Hand, a group show of artworks on an intimate scale.

When: Until January 20

Where: Sarjeant object gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

COMING UP

SAVE THE CHILDREN

What: Open day. Variety of gifts all reasonably priced. Afternoon tea provided.

When: Wednesday, November 28, 2-4pm.

Where: Grand Hotel.

Details: More information phone Sue on 345 2211.

WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Wednesday, November 28, 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: Concert — A Southern Christmas with guest artists Shelley Walls, David Tipi, Michael Smyth & the Wanganui Community Youth Choir.

When: Saturday, December 1 at 2pm.

Where: Christ Church Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: The concert will be followed by afternoon tea. Adults $20, Seniors $15, Students $10, Children under 12 Free. Bookings at Visitor Information Centre i-Site Whanganui, 31 Taupo Quay.

FRIENDS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER

What: The Whanganui River: Still the Rhine of New Zealand? Speaker — Jim Parnell, Whanganui River Historian and editor of the Whanganui River Annual.

When: Saturday, December 1, 2pm-4.30pm.

Where: St Pauls Presbyterian Church Hall, 112 Guyton St.

Details: Gold coin donation admission.

ADVENT REFLECTION

When: Saturday, December 1, 10am-3pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Cost $20. To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3, or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SENIOR CITIZENS' OUTING

What: Entertainment is Muirsheen Durkin, Irish band.

When: Sunday, December 2, 2pm. Pick-up from your home at approx 1.30.

Details: $7 includes afternoon tea. To book Ring Patricia Baudet 345 5282.

CAROLS IN THE BARN

What: Come and sing Carols in the Barn with donkeys Timothy and Oliver, and ponies Wee man and Mohawk. This is a fund raiser for Whanganui RDA. Bring your own rug or seating.

When: Wednesday, December 5 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Follow the stars at 37 Downes Ave off Peakes Rd to find the barn.

Details: Contact Wendy Ward 343 8884.

U3A XMAS PARTY

What: U3A end of year function and Christmas party.

When: Friday, December 7, 1-4pm.Where: Masonic Hall on corner of Keith and Dublin streets.

Details: For catering numbers contact Jenny Spencer by December 1 - 343 7348 or 027 498714

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Annual Christmas show.

When: Friday, December 7, 6-9pm, and Saturday, December 8, 4-8pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

LITURGY

What: Meri Kirihimete.

When: Sunday, December 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.

REGULAR

POWERTEX FOR BEGINNERS

WHAT: Relocated from Creations, Dream-Imagine-Create. Join in a one-off workshop or a fortnightly group to enhance your skills working with eco-friendly Powertex. We work throughout the year with like minded people to learn different skills in mixed media, giving you the experience of creating unique items that you did not believe that you could make. All requirements for workshops are supplied, items can taken home after the workshop on the day. Cost depends on what is made.

Where: Visit Gallery at 50 Guyton St to view items on display for sale.

When: Times arranged to meet your needs, day or evening.

Details: Contact Jan 063453121/ 027 2841780. Info on facebook: rishworth tatty mixed media, Rack cards: i-Site or 50 Guyton St.

ALANON FAMILY GROUP

What: When you don't know where to turn because someone drinks too much. Alanon Family groups can help. Confidential meeting.

When: Fridays, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

Where: Gonville Community Room (next to library).

WANGANUI LIONS CLUB

What: International Service Club. Our motto "WE SERVE".

When: 2nd and 4th Monday, 5.30pm start.

Where: The Grand Hotel. Whanganui.

Details: Terry Carmody, tcarmody2003@gmail.com, 027 344 4440.

TENNIS LESSONS

What: FREE one hour tennis lessons for Senior non club members.

When: From 5.45pm on all Wednesday nights in November.

Where: 3 Bassett St courts.

GRASSROOTS SINGERS

What: We warmly welcome new singers to our choir.

When: Mondays, 6.30pm.

Where: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach.

Details: contact Mary Ann 0226561949.

SLIMMERS' SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 joining fee with $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

RIVER CITY UKES

What: Bring your ukulele to gain confidence and improve your skills.

When: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7pm-9pm.

Where: Club Metro, 13 Ridgway St.

MEDITATION

What: Drop-in classes from Gen Demo from Amitabha Buddhist Centre.

When: Thursday 6pm to 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Suggested donation $12.

HANDCRAFTS

What: Handcraft Wanganui, quality handcrafts sold by local people.

When: First Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm

Where: Wanganui Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, rear room also accessible from the river.

Contact: Carol Neal, 064273711670

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: Raffles, speakers, friendly competitions. Garden visits and activities throughout the year. New members welcome. Reasonable annual subscription.

When: 7.30pm last Wednesday of the month.

Where: Dempsey and Forrest lounge Guyton St.

Contact: Club Secretary Yvonne 0279442166 or steveandeve05@gmail.com

HISTORIC WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's 19th and 20th century buildings and monuments.

When: Tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. Bookings appreciated.

Cost: $10 per person.