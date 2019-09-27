Herbs are as incredibly diverse as the people that grow them.

My kids are interested in growing catnip for our cat, while I am interested in growing coriander for my chicken curry, and others are interested in plants that have medicinal purposes such as the New Zealand native kawakawa, which is a native shrubby climber. So that sent me searching for what exactly is the definition of a herb.

There are two main definitions that I found:

1. Any plant with leaves, seeds or flowers used for flavouring, food, medicine, or perfume, "bundles of dried herbs".

2. Any seed-bearing plant which does not have a woody stem and dies down to the ground after flowering. The banana plant is the world's largest herb.

So it seems the definition is also diverse.

I will focus on smaller-growing herbs that are commonly available to the home gardener and fit well into pots or small garden beds.

If you have been thinking about growing your own herbs, now is a great time of year to get started. Herbs generally thrive in warm temperatures where, if kept well watered, they grow fast during the spring and summer months. It is this fast soft growth that is so good for harvesting and using in many culinary delights. Many herbs are not only purposeful but can be grown simply for their ornamental value.

Thyme is a good example of a multipurpose herb. It makes an attractive border plant with small purple and white flowers. Thyme also has a wide culinary application in a number of dishes including meat, casseroles and pizza. Thyme has a number of medicinal properties with antiseptic and antifungal effects that, when made into tea thyme leaves, will aid digestion and relieve stomach complaints. When flowering, thyme is a great way to attract bees and other beneficial insects into the garden.

Some herbs, such as lavender, are grown in the home garden more for their aesthetic value than for their oil or the dried fragrant properties for which it is commercially grown.

Companion planting is another aspect of growing herbs; the concept is to make plantings that complement one or both of the plants to some benefit. Some herbs will deter specific pests and diseases, while others enhance fruit flavour and still others benefit the soil. Particular plantings make good "trap crops", grown to lure predators away from vegetables. Some of the planting combination claims are not scientifically proven by trials but are traditional combinations that have been used for generations.

Some common companion plantings include:

Pyrethrum: Its yellow-centred flowers contain pyrethrins which are said to act directly on the nervous system of insects like aphids and mites.

Nasturtium: Can be used as a trap crop. It attracts caterpillars as well as providing shelter for ground beetles and spiders. Plant it near radish, cabbage and cucumber to lure predatory insects away from your vegetable plants.

Sage: Repels cabbage moths, black flea beetles, carrot flies and some bean parasites. It is a good herb to plant with beans, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and carrots.

Tansy: Attracts lady beetles and lacewings, which eat lots of aphids. It also deters flying insects, cucumber beetles, squash bugs and helps repel flies and ants. The blue flowers also attract bees, which aids flower pollination. Tansy is a great companion to cucumber, squash, roses, berries, grapes, fruit trees.

Medicinal herbs

A number of herbs used in many cultures through the ages have medicinal value. Like conventional medicines, they have the same potential for harmful side-effects so must be used with care.

How many of these have you tried?

Below is a impressive list of fairly readily available herbs. Though not all varieties are available all the time, you should be able to find these in stores at some time of the year:

Angelica holy ghost, angelica shiny leaf, basil dark opal, basil lettuce leaf, basil mrs burns lemon, basil holy or sacred, basil spicy globe, basil sweet, basil thai, bay, bergamot bee balm, bergamot lemon, borage, calendula, catgrass, catmint, catnip, chamomile german, chamomile lawn, chervil, chives, chives garlic, comfrey, coriander, curry plant, dill, dogbane, fennel bronze, fennel florence, feverfew, globe artichoke, gotu kola, guava chilean, horseradish, hyssop, kaffir lime, lavender dentata, lavender stoecha, lemon balm, lemon grass (for cooking), lemon grass (for teas), lemon verbena, lovage, marjoram acorn park, marjoram country cream, marjoram pot, marjoram sweet, mint basil, mint chocolate, mint common, mint vietnamese, mint wild, myrtle, oregano officinalis (common), oregano true greek, parcel, parsley curled, parsley italian, passionfruit, peppermint, pyrethrum, rocket salad, rosemary gorizia, rosemary spreading, rosemary upright, sage officinalis (common), sage pineapple, sage purple, sage variegated, sorrel, spearmint, spinach perpetual, stevia, strawberry wild, tarragon french, thyme chicken, thyme common, thyme emerald carpet, thyme golden, thyme golden variegated, thyme lemon, thyme lemon variegated, thyme pizza, thyme silver, thyme woolly, valerian, welsh bunching onions.

Growing tips

When embarking on growing herbs, it is important to first take into consideration cultural requirements of sun and water. Secondly, consider convenience. Herb gardens are often best positioned somewhere convenient, culinary herbs in particular. If one has to walk too far to get a handful of herbs to add into dinner it can become a hassle and consequently not used to its maximum.

Regular harvesting of culinary herbs is beneficial to ensuring a consistent supply of soft, clean, fresh growth that is great for using in the kitchen. Along with this, regular feeding and watering will help ensure the growth continues and the plants remain healthy. Strong growing plants that are well fed tend to be less susceptible to pests and diseases. A good fertiliser for herbs is Ican Fast Food; this is suitable for many plants and great for herbs in pots as well as in the garden.

Have a go at growing a few herbs. Pick your favourite dish and find something that goes with it. Some favourite herbs include thyme, rosemary, coriander, mint, parsley, chives and basil. If you already are growing herbs, try something different from the list above. Look up the herbs you're already growing and see if they have any other uses.

Have a good week.

* Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre