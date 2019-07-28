The dictionary describes poison as a substance capable of causing the illness or death of a living organism when introduced or absorbed.

One Whanganui teenager used the term as the title of her photograph entered in the Waimarino Art Awards and left the definition open to interpretation.

Zoe Bracegirdle took about 60 photographs at various angles with her subject Mia Gilmore doing different poses to capture the perfect shot for the Poison picture.

Zoe was shocked when it was announced as the winning photograph in the young photography category at The Royal Theatre in Raetihi.

"I didn't even realise what had happened at first. I was just standing there and then I heard my name get called. When it sunk in, it felt great," Zoe says.

"There are times where you think 'I'm not going to bother with this' and it takes a lot to keep going, but this award has really helped me to keep running this race."

15-year-old Bracegirdle loves photographing people. Pictured here are Tayla Robbertsen (left) and Friederike Orschler (right). Photos / Zoe Bracegirdle

At 15 and working towards achieving NCEA Level 1, Zoe is not even able to study photography at Whanganui High School yet.

However, photography teacher Catherine Slayer has been more than willing to help her out and encouraged Zoe to enter her work into the awards.

The award-winning Poison photograph was taken at Paloma Gardens in Fordell, chosen by Zoe because she was seeking new and interesting locations.

She says what made the exhibition special for her was people discussing her photo.

"I heard so many people around my picture talking about it, saying it was cool and wondering what it was about.

"People have that creativity in them to guess what it means or have their own interpretation. There's no set definition on what one photo means to everyone."

On Instagram you may have come across her on @zoeshootspeople or on Facebook at her Zoe Bracegirdle photography page set up in October 2018.

Zoe offers single shoot, group shoot and events services at a range of prices and she has even done shoots at two 21st birthday parties.

"It is a bit scary, but everybody is so nice and I am quite mature for my age. I do get in there with some people and create conversations," she says.

"I've got a few events coming up now and have just had a few meetings. It's good to book some events and get myself involved around the city."

Zoe started her page after a trip to Hastings last year when her sister, Ruby, inspired her to take some modelling shots.

It made her realise that she loved taking pictures of people with their many different looks that can be photographed in so many ways.

Along with their other sister, Liberty, the girls were born in Australia, but have been living in Whanganui for more than 10 years.

When she is not holding the camera, Zoe enjoys dancing and is looking forward to DanceNZ Made at the Whanganui Royal Opera House on August 2.

Although still early in her career, Zoe has some goals set as she looks ahead to studying photography next year and taking her talent to the next level.

"One goal I have is to never be afraid to put myself out there because I'm very hesitant with showing my work to people.

"Also, this town is very small, so I find it hard to find new places to shoot. I'm trying really hard to find new spots and not let that barrier of a small town stop me."