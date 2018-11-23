Jeremy Corbett loves the way Whanganui folks do "drive-by shoutings" when they see a bunch of comedians on the street.

When the 7 Days Live crew were last in town in 2016, Corbett says it was great to get an audience reaction on the street.

"A bunch of us were walking down the street to get breakfast and we got a whole lot of shouting and horn blasts from people in passing cars.

"We were yelled at in a nice way - it was really friendly."

The live version of the TV3 comedy show is coming back to the Royal Wanganui Opera House on December 15.

Joining Corbett in the 2018 line-up will be Paul Ego, Dai Henwood, Ben Hurley, Josh Thomson, Jeremy Elwood and Justine Smith.

Each of the seven comedians will present seven minutes of quick-fire comedy at the start of the show.

"We have been doing the live shows for seven years now and we have developed a good format," says Corbett.

"I really like performing at the opera house - the audience seems closer than they do in some modern venues.

"They built things well back then."

The 7 Days TV show, created by thedownlowconcept, first screened in 2009 and has featured many different guest slots.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall has appeared in the "Guest Who" segment with a bag over his head and the teams had to guess his identity as the 1990 winner of Mastermind.

Some of the TV segments have been adapted for the live show and the popular "My Kid Could Draw That" niche is presented as "My Audience Could Draw That".

Corbett says it is a very successful interactive part of the show and audiences participate well.

"The main difference is that kids don't feel the need to explain their drawings whereas adults want to clarify their artwork and will often write on it."

Although the 7 Days Live show has no age restriction, Corbet says it is probably unsuitable for children.

"The live shows are uncensored and unexpurgated so content is likely to offend."

7 Days Live: Royal Wanganui Opera House, Saturday, December 15 at 7.30pm. Adults $54, seniors, students, and groups of 10+ $49. Book at eventfinda.co.nz or phone 0800 842 538.



To win a double pass to 7 Days Live tell us where 7 Days regular Ben Hurley grew up. Send your answer to liz.wylie@whanganuichronicle.co.nz or send to Whanganui Chronicle, 100 Guyton St, Whanganui.