Vote early to avoid long lines, said the Electoral Commission.

Most people will have had their voting pack and if not if will turn up this week. Use the voting card that is part of that pack at the voting station. It makes identifying your right to vote much quicker.

Otherwise officers will need to scroll through the electoral role.

In Horowhenua are three electorates: Ōtaki, Te Tai Hau1auru and Rangitikei (for Shannon, Ōpiki, Himatangi Beach and Tokomaru).

Below are the voting places with the days and times they are open.

Te Tai Hauāuru/Ōtaki Electorate Voting places in Horowhenua

Foxton

Coley Street School Hall, 53 Coley St

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-5pm and Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Foxton Primary School Hall, 5 Park St

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St

Open: Monday, October 5-Friday, October 9 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11

11am-3pm; Monday, October 12-Friday, October 16 10am-4pm

Te Waiora Community Health Services, 10 Ladys Mile

Open: Monday, October 5-Friday, October 9 10am-2pm; Monday, October 12-Friday, October 16 12pm-6pm

Foxton Beach Foxton Beach Primary School Hall, 10 Carthew Tce

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Levin

Ihakara Ihakara Hall, Corner Tavistock Rd & State Highway 57

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Levin Arohamai Literacy Centre, 19 Bristol St

Open: Tuesday, October 6 9am-4pm; Monday, October 12t 9am-4pm

Fairfield School Hall, 89 MacArthur St

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Horowhenua District Council, 126 Oxford St

Open: Wednesday, October 7-Friday, October 9 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 10 10am -2pm; Monday, October 12-Thursday, October 15 10am-4pm; Friday, October 16 10am -5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Horowhenua Learning Centre, 152 Bath St

Open: Monday, October 5 10am-3pm; Wednesday, October 14 10am-3pm

Levin Baptist Church, 19 Rugby St

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Levin East School Hall, 90 Bartholomew Rd

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Levin Intermediate School Hall, 20 Collingwood St

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Levin North School Hall, 148 Weraroa Rd

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority Inc, 306 Oxford St

Open: Wednesday, October 7 10am-3pm; Friday, October 16 10am-3pm

Taitoko School Hall, 38 Kinross St

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Te Kokiri Development Consultancy Inc, 18 Hokio Beach Rd

Open: Friday, October 9 10am-2pm; Tuesday, October 13 10am-2pm

Te Takeretanga (Levin Public Library), 10 Bath St

Open: Monday, October 5-Tuesday, October 6 10am-4pm; Wednesday, October 7 12pm-8pm; Thursday, October 8-Friday, October 9 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 10 11am-3pm; Monday, October 12-Tuesday, October 13 10am -4pm; Wednesday, October 14 12pm-8pm; Thursday, October 15-Friday, October 16 10am-4pm

Manakau

Manakau Manakau District Hall, 12 Mokena Kohere St

Open: Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Ōhau

Ōhau School Hall, 13 Muhunoa East Rd

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Ōtaki

Ōtaki Nga Purapura-Te Wānanga O Raukawa, 145 Tasman Rd

Open: Monday, October 5-Friday, October 9 2pm-6pm; Monday, October 12-Wednesday, October 14 2pm- 6pm

Ōtaki Presbyterian Church, 249 Mill Rd

Open: Monday, October 5-Tuesday, October 6 10am-3pm; Wednesday, October 7 10am-6pm; Thursday, October 8-Friday, October 9 10am-3pm; Saturday, October 10 10am-4pm; Monday, October 12-Tuesday, October 13 10am-5pm; Wednesday, October 14 12pm-6pm; Thursday, October 15-Friday, October 16 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Ōtaki Primary School, 123 Mill Rd

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Waitohu School Hall, Te Manuao Rd

Open: Saturday, October 10-Sunday, October 11 10am-5pm; Sat 17 Oct 9am-7pm

Ōtaki Beach Ōtaki Surf Lifesaving Club, 43 Marine Parade

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Te Horo

Te Horo Te Horo Community Hall, 54 School Rd

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Poroutawhao

Poroutawhao Hall, 800 State Highway 1

Open: Saturday, October 10 10am-4pm; Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Waitārere Beach

Waitārere Beach Waitārere Scout Hall, Waitārere Domain

Open: Sat 10 Oct 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 17 9am -7pm

Rangitīkei and Te Tai Hauāuru Voting Places in Horowhenua

Opiki

Opiki Public Hall, 926 Opiki Rd (State Highway 56)

Open: Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Himatangi Beach

Himatangi Community Hall, 4 Koputara Rd

Open: Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm

Shannon

Shannon Memorial Hall, 8 Grey St

Open: Monday, October 5-Tuesday, October13 2pm-6pm; Wednesday, October 14-Friday, October 16 12pm-6pm; Saturday, October 179am-7pm

Tokomaru

Tokomaru Hall, 761 Makerua Rd (SH57)

Open: Saturday, October 17 9am-7pm